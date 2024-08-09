Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Have No “Interest” In Getting Married

Despite a nearly decade-long relationship, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have no plans to walk down the aisle.

In a new interview with Andy Cohen, Taylor explained that she and her longtime partner have no “interest” in getting married. “I don’t think so,” Taylor said in response to Cohen asking if the couple have plans to tie the knot. “No. We’ve never talked about it with any interest,” the actress added.

Taylor, 81, went on to say that marriage “doesn’t seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people.” She added that the “big generational difference” between her and Paulson, 49, does “worry” her. However, she went on to tell Cohen “We do have a wonderful resonance. We are very interested in the same kinds of things, and yet we share big differences.”

She continued, “A lot of the things that she is going through that are very emotionally important to her right now, I went through 30 years ago or 40 years ago.”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor’s comments come on the heels of Paulson revealing the key to their nearly ten year relationship. “We don’t live together, that’s the sort of secret,” Paulson said in a May interview. “Holland and I, we spend plenty of time together but we don’t live in the same house,” she explained. “We’ve been together for a long time now and I think part of it has to do with, we’re together when we wanna be and we’re not when we don’t.”

The Appropriate star nixed the idea of separate bedrooms, saying “No, because we like to fall asleep holding hands. We sleep holding hands—I like to sleep near her.”

Taylor and Paulson, who first met in 2005, took their relationship public exactly ten years later. The couple’s 31-year age gap caused quite the stir among the public at the time, but they both have been quick to shut down criticism over the years.

“If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem,” Paulson said in 2018. “I’m doing just fine.”