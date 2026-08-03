House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 7 Recap: Westeros Is for Lovers

Love is in the air in Westeros. Aemond and Alys are enjoying a honeymoon of sorts in Harrenhal. We finally get confirmation of Jeyne Arryn’s sapphic tendencies when she’s spotted with her lover. Even Rhaenyra has a new bedmate. Plus, Ormund is pulling Ulf for chats like it’s Love Island. So if you’re feeling withdrawal after the UK version of the dating show ended last week, you may be pleased to find that courting is alive and well on House of the Dragon. If you were turning in for action, though, look elsewhere.

The episode kicks off with Helaena’s latest dream, which is interrupted by Rhaenyra, visiting her captive half-sister in order to discuss Helaena’s abilities. Rhaenyra attempts to butter Helaena up, hitting her with a “sister,” but all Helaena can share at the moment is that she last dreamt of a gray mare. That’s not enough for Rhaenyra, who wants answers. She hasn’t seen Daemon in a minute; Where is he? What about the Winter Wolves? And what’s going on in Tumbleton? Rhaenyra is not handling the pressure of the crown well, and she begins to unravel as she grabs at Helaena like a life vest. But the dreamer has nothing of worth to share, at least at the moment.

Every day remains a struggle for Rhaenyra, who has yet to find her footing on the throne. Her financial scapegoat, Lord Manderly, has caught on to his purpose, laying the foundation for another possible ally-turned-enemy. But that’s the least of the Queen’s problems. There is still no money, Lord Corlys and Daemon are MIA, and Alicent has not reported back from her mission in Harrenhal. The only good news is that the Winter Wolves are close to reaching Tumbleton. There is hardly time to celebrate, however, before Addam and Baela report that they spotted Sheepstealer with a rider. To Mysaria, this is proof that Daemon lied to his wife when he brought her the head of “Jace’s killer,” in episode five. The Mistress of Whispers continues her attempts to drive a wedge between Rhaenyra and Daemon, and to create a space in which she can slip. But it isn’t easy. Rhaenyra is reluctant to doubt her husband, and Mysaria realizes that Alicent was right when she warned the White Worm that Rhaenyra will always choose Daemon over her.

Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO

But Daemon is still proving his priorities aren’t necessarily with Rhaenyra. After Jeyne informs Daemon that Rhaena flew away on Sheepstealer, Daemon follows after her and the father and daughter are reunited once again. Rhaena admits she couldn’t deal with living in exile, and she’s hoping that finding Vhagar will help earn mercy from Rhaenyra. But just as Daemon (kind of) apologizes to Rhaena for being a bad father, and offers to help her in his quest, Addam and Rhaenyra arrive on dragonback. Rhaena attempts to flee on foot but is immediately captured by Addam. Rhaenyra barely has time to take in the reveal of her son’s true killer, however, before the dragons start to make it all about themselves. If the humans are enjoying their version of Love Island, the dragons are engaging in Bad Girls Club as they begin clawing and biting at each other in an intense, CGI-fueled scene. Rhaenyra momentarily forgets her new disgust for Rhaena and saves the girl, flying off with her back to King’s Landing while Daemon stays to try (and fail) to kill Sheepstealer.

Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO

Unsurprisingly, Rhaenyra is none too pleased with Daemon, who she can’t even be alone with at the minute. She’s fine, however, with Mysaria, though the two continue to argue about Daemon’s dependability. Despite Daemon’s deception, Rhaenyra doesn’t see it as a betrayal, but a refusal to betray his daughter. Finally, Rhaenyra is opening her eyes a bit as she acknowledges Mysaria’s own manipulative ways and her continued attempts to cause tension between Rhaenyra and Daemon. Still, the Queen remains susceptible to Mysaria’s sycophancy. She continues pouring honey in Rhaenyra’s ear, and the two share an intimate moment. It seems Daemon (and even Alicent) have been replaced. Perhaps Mysaria has realized that the only way to jump ahead of Daemon in line is to also connect with Rhaenyra on a physical and romantic level. Or she has listened to her old friend, Sylvi. Earlier in the episode, the madame puts Mysaria in her place, reminding the Mistress of Whispers, “Within the walls of the highborn, a whore will always and ever remain a whore.” So, Mysaria figured she might as well take advantage of that perception.

But Rhaenyra is not the only one enjoying new romances. Aemond and Alys have built quite a life for themselves over in Harrenhal. Alys seems to have Aemond fully within her grasp as she continues to mess with his head. Aemond imagines he sees his mom, who has come to visit him, and the two begin to engage in intercourse before he snaps out of it and finds Alys, not Alicent, on top. Now, one can read this scene in a few different ways, but I believe Alys was priming Aemond to feel uncomfortable with his mother upon her arrival. And it works, at least at first. Alicent’s journey is almost immediately doomed. Not only does she fail to receive a very warm greeting from her son, but he wastes no time in killing Ser Adrian, Alicent’s “protector and guide,” who is there to murder Aemond on Rhaenyra’s orders.

Thus, Alicent is forced to endure a medieval Meet the Parents as she shares a meal with her son and his new partner. She learns about how the couple met, and a little about Alys, though not enough to shed any true light on the character. Despite his mother’s clear dislike of Alys, Aemond reveals his plan to stay in Harrenhal and make it his seat. “We will raise our own throne in the mud of the Riverlands,” he says. Clearly, Alys’s propaganda is working, though maybe not well enough, as he insists on Alicent staying with them, an idea neither woman is happy about. Even witches struggle with their mothers-in-law. Alys can tell that Alicent is there to harm Aemond, but he ignores her warnings. So when he stumbles in, poised by Alicent’s hand, all Alys can say is, “Idiot.”

Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO

It is a similar sentiment to what Gwayne is likely thinking about his cousin Ormund. Gwayne has decided to stay in Tumbleton to help out the Hightower cause there. He is mourning the death of Criston Cole, no matter how inevitable it may have been. Meanwhile, he also has to deal with Ormund’s increasing pomposity, as his cousin is unbothered by the incoming Winter Wolves. Ormund hints at “a piece on the board now that will bring the bitch to her knees.” Could it be Corlys, whom he has captured seemingly to dine with and discuss his dietary restrictions? The Seasnake’s captivity will stop the Velaryons from aiding the floundering King’s Landing, but Gwayne and Daeron doubt that is Ormund’s only plan. The pair discuss their unhinged relative, and it’s clear Daeron has lost any love he once held for his caretaker. Ormund raised Daeron up to king, a position the boy has no interest in. And now, Daeron is unable to make any decisions himself, but instead must follow Ormund’s mercurial whim. “I have no fear of insignificance,” Daeron says. Ormund, just let this poor boy live!

It isn’t until the end of the episode that we learn of Ormund’s true pawn in this chess game. He has been courting Ulf, clearly for a while. Ormund’s spies in King’s Landing have been informing him of the dragonseed’s continued discontent, and he is using it to his advantage. Ulf is basically a free agent, one who is easily swayed. Ormund offers him Dragonstone in exchange for his loyalty, but Ulf would have taken much less, likely just the ability to go back to his tavern again.

Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO

So things are finally looking up for Team Green. Even for poor Aegon, who goes through quite a transformation in this episode. At first, he remains resolved to head to Essos with Larys and Tyland Lannister. On his journey, though, he learns of troops from House Mooton of Maidenpool who are marching through nearby villages, looking for Tyland and the crown’s gold. Basically trapped, Aegon finally throws in the towel in an attempt to save his pride. He will face the Mooton host, suddenly disgusted by the idea of dying “as a fugitive and covered in dust.” He wants to be buried as a king, alongside his dragon, and correct the reports that he was killed by his brother. Tyland agrees to stay with him and face his death, while the opportunistic Larys moves on. It seems the Clubfoot finally realized the seed he has been watering ever since Aegon’s injury last season is officially a lost cause.

I have to give it to Aegon. When faced with the Mooton soldiers, he hesitates for only a second before standing his ground. The burnt King gets his groove back as he announces himself to the troops, goading them to dare strike him down. It’s a powerful moment, and the men are clearly in fear. But not because of Aegon’s speech (or his mangled face). It’s the dragon that has emerged behind him that has the soldiers shaking. It seems the King was right. Sunfyre is alive, and Aegon just got a whole new lease on life. And not a moment too soon, because next week, it will finally be time for the First Battle of Tumbleton.