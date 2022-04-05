The Weeknd’s music videos are always a journey. The singer’s latest, for the single “Out of Time” off his album Dawn FM, riffs on Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation, and the Scarlett Johansson to his Bill Murray happens to be none other than HoYeon Jung. The South Korean actor, former model, and breakout star of Squid Game’s appearance is exciting enough for Jim Carrey to get second billing. We’re guessing The Weeknd is a fan of the hit Netflix series; as for how Carrey came into play, they happen to be neighbors (and evidently share a passion for gore).

The clips opens with HoYeon and The Weeknd bumping into each other at a hotel, first in the elevator and then again at a karaoke bar. They have a blast, taking the party on the go with a mini amp and sipping on champagne. Then, things take a turn: A red liquid that looks suspiciously like blood starts gushing out of the bucket of bubbly, and, as it’s wont to do, The Weeknd’s face starts to morph. Enter Dr. Jim Carrey, who announces his presence by reciting a menacing monologue. “Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed,” he says in a voiceover that plays as he examines The Weeknd, who’s changed into a hospital gown, on a gurney. “Free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame. You may even forget your own name.” By the end of the video, he’s once again gotten himself a new face.

While it’s just shy of four minutes, the video marks HoYeon’s first on-screen appearance since Squid Game catapulted her from a niche fashion favorite to a household name. Fret not: We’ll be seeing more of her soon. The 27-year-old will soon make her Hollywood debut opposite Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer, a thriller series helmed by five-time Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón.