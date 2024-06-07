Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images
Hugh Grosvenor, once regarded as Britain’s most eligible bachelor, has married Olivia Henson on June 7 in a lavish ceremony attended by the likes of Prince William and Princess Eugenie. Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is a businessman with an estimated net worth of over 10 billion making him one of the country’s richest men. Henson, a senior account manager at an ethical food production company, will now become the Duchess of Westminster.
The couple held their ceremony, which Vogue dubbed as the “most royal non-royal nuptials,” in the city of Chester. The groom arrived to the Chester Cathedral via a green Land Rover while Henson was driven to the venue in a vintage Bentley. Vows were exchanged in front of a total of 400 guests including William, who reportedly served as an usher, Eugenie, and Grosvenor family. Grosvenor is close to both Prince William and Harry as the godfather to Will’s son George and Harry’s son Archie. While much talk was made over whether Harry would attend the nuptials, the former Royal ultimately didn’t make the trip.
Following proceedings at the Cathedral, guests made their way to the Grosevnor’s estate, Eaton Hall, to fête the newlyweds. From Prince William to Princess Eugenie, see all the Royals who attended Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson’s wedding, below.