Hugh Grosvenor, once regarded as Britain’s most eligible bachelor, has married Olivia Henson on June 7 in a lavish ceremony attended by the likes of Prince William and Princess Eugenie. Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is a businessman with an estimated net worth of over 10 billion making him one of the country’s richest men. Henson, a senior account manager at an ethical food production company, will now become the Duchess of Westminster.

The couple held their ceremony, which Vogue dubbed as the “most royal non-royal nuptials,” in the city of Chester. The groom arrived to the Chester Cathedral via a green Land Rover while Henson was driven to the venue in a vintage Bentley. Vows were exchanged in front of a total of 400 guests including William, who reportedly served as an usher, Eugenie, and Grosvenor family. Grosvenor is close to both Prince William and Harry as the godfather to Will’s son George and Harry’s son Archie. While much talk was made over whether Harry would attend the nuptials, the former Royal ultimately didn’t make the trip.

Following proceedings at the Cathedral, guests made their way to the Grosevnor’s estate, Eaton Hall, to fête the newlyweds. From Prince William to Princess Eugenie, see all the Royals who attended Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson’s wedding, below.

Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Per Vogue, Henson opted for a classic white gown from London-based designer Emma Victoria Payne. The newly-minted Duchess’s dress was partially inspired by a veil once worn by Henson’s great-grandmother. Henson sported the Grosevnor’s Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara underneath her veil.

William, Prince of Wales Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince William arrived to the society wedding in a classic three-piece suit. The Prince of Wales helped to welcome guests as they arrived to the venue. Princess Kate Middleton, who Henson is often compared to (they both attended Marlborough College), was not in attendance due to her ongoing cancer treatment.

Princess Eugenie Peter Byrne - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Princess Eugenie of York showed her support for the couple in an olive green pleated number paired with a veiled headpiece, clutch, and strappy shoes.

Natalia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Natalia Grosvenor, the Duchess of Westminster and Hugh’s mother, attended the event in a bright pink dress and a matching headpiece.

Lady Edwina Grosvenor and Dan Snow Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The groom’s sister Lady Edwina Grosvenor kept things simple in a nude dress as she arrived with her husband Dan Snow.

Natalia, Lady Edwina, Lady Tamara, and Lady Viola Grosvenor Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Hugh’s other sisters Lady Tamara and Lady Viola were also in attendance.

Rupert Henson Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The bride’s father Rupert Henson, a banker, escorted his daughter to the event and down the aisle.