In the early days of January 2025, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster finally went official with their relationship after months of speculation that the actors were an item. Both Jackman and Foster— who filed for divorce from their former partners in 2023 and 2024, respectively—first met as the stars of the Broadway revival of the 1957 classic, The Music Man which opened in 2021. The pair received matching Tony nominations for their efforts, but it seems they’ve kept in touch. After their respective divorces were publicized, reports began to surface that the two had actually started up a relationship during their stints on Broadway, calling into question just how their love story really came to be.

Jackman, 58, may be best known for his role as Canadian superhero Wolverine in both Fox’s X-Men franchise and, now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s always been a musical theater nerd at heart. In addition to starring in Hollywood musicals like The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, he’s done numerous stints on stage across the globe in productions of The Boy From Oz, Oklahoma!, and Sunset Boulevard. Foster, 49, may not have as much mainstream name recognition, but she’s sanctified royalty on the Great White Way. She’s been nominated seven times at the Tonys for Best Actress in Musical (tying her for second place for most nominations ever in the category), winning twice. She’s best known on the small screen for her lead role in the long-running TV Land sitcom Younger.

The whole thing is a little confusing, so here’s a complete rundown of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s friendship-turned-relationship, here.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

January 2025:

On January 6, Jackman and Foster seemingly confirmed their relationship while out for a date night in Los Angeles. Photos obtained by People captured the couple in good spirits as they walked hand-in-hand.

The weekend prior, Jackman skipped out on attending the 2025 Golden Globes, instead opting to sit in the audience of Foster’s production of Once Upon a Mattress the previous evening.

November 2024:

A bombshell report emerged in November 2024, alleging that “Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deborra-Lee Furness got divorced.” According to the insider, “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people.”

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

October 2024:

Foster filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin, a screenwriter, in late 2024. They share an adopted daughter named Emily.

At the time, several outlets reported that Foster planned to move on with the X-Men star following her separation from Griffin. “They are 100% together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” one source told Page Six.

September 2023:

Jackman and his wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee announced that they were ending their marriage on September 15. The couple, who share three children together, announced their separation in a statement provided to People.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the statement read. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

2022:

The pair continued to promote their Broadway production with very gushy social media posts and cozy joint appearances. “This man. An honor to be by your side. You. Are. The. BEST” Foster wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Jackman holding her back.

“He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true,” Foster told Vogue in 2022. “He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t make anything about him. And he’s now become one of my best friends.”

2021:

The Music Man opened on Broadway in 2021. Shortly after, Jackman raved over Foster in a social media statement. “There are hundreds of people who’ve made this moment happen. But there’s one in particular I pay tribute to,” Jackman wrote on X, while tagging Foster’s account. “This show is nothing without you. You’re an exceptional talent and friend.”