Nevermind The Idol, The Weekend’s foray into acting continues. His latest project, Hurry Up Tomorrow, marks his feature film debut as an actor. And like The Idol, The Weeknd is teaming up with some pretty big names for the thriller film that’s loosely based on himself.

Hurry Up Tomorrow follows the release of The Weeknd’s sixth studio album of the same name. The film will feature several songs from the album, a conclusion to a musical trilogy that includes After Hours and Dawn FM. In 2023, the man also known as Abel Tesfaye hinted to W Magazine that Hurry Up Tomorrow would be his final album under his stage name, saying it’s “probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

Here, everything to know about Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Who is in the cast of Hurry Up Tomorrow?

The Weeknd is joined by Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in Hurry Up Tomorrow. The project is The Weeknd’s first feature film acting role aside from playing himself in the Safdie brothers’s Uncut Gems in 2019.

Trey Edwards Schults (It Comes at Night and Waves) directed the film from a script written by himself, Reza Fahim, and The Weeknd.

What is the plot of Hurry Up Tomorrow?

The Weeknd leads Hurry Up Tomorrow as a version of himself, which an official synopsis describes as “a musician plagued by insomnia [who] gets pulled into an odyssey with a stranger [Ortega] who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.”

“It's about an artist, you could say, on the verge of a mental breakdown,” Shults said. “He meets this woman, and they go on this odyssey together. It's a mix of psychological thriller and drama. I honestly feel like I've never seen a movie quite like it.”

The official trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow was released on February 4, 2025. Ortega plays Anima, The Weeknd’s love interest who she called “a side of him that the persona doesn’t show as much.” Keoghan, who is The Weeknd’s real-life friend, plays his manager, Lee.

Does Hurry Up Tomorrow have a release date?

Hurry Up Tomorrow will be released on May 16, 2025.