There are 200 works and 200 masterpieces,” says Jean-Paul Claverie, who for more than two decades has been the cultural adviser to Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of LVMH. “It is just extraordinary.”

Claverie is giving an insider’s look at the Vuitton Foundation’s “Icons of Modern Art: The Morozov Collection,” opening later this spring. Spread out over the entire Frank Gehry–designed building in Paris, the show celebrates the astonishing modernist paintings by, among others, Cézanne, van Gogh, Gauguin, Toulouse-Lautrec, Monet, Matisse, and Picasso that were assembled by Mikhaïl Abramovich Morozov (1870–1903) and his brother, Ivan Abramovich Morozov (1871–1921). In scale, content, and ambition, the exhibition is the follow-up to “The Shchukin Collection,” which pulled in 1.3 million visitors to the foundation four years ago, including New York collectors who jetted over to Paris just to see it. And critics were rapturous. “The history of collecting, the development of painterly style, the changing fortunes of individuals and nations—you will think about all these things on your second go-through,” stated the New York Times review of the Shchukin opening. “Your first visit will probably elicit another, less intellectual reaction: dumbstruck awe.”

The Morozov show, like the Shchukin before it, offers the chance to see something incredibly rare for any museum: art history in the making. After the Morozov brothers’ collections were assembled, at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, they were swept away by history. Following the 1917 Russian Revolution, the art was confiscated, divided among museums, and thrown into storage for decades. It was only after the death of Joseph Stalin, in 1953, that some of the works began to reappear, first in the Soviet Union and then, from time to time, in the West. But as recently as 2014, when the Vuitton Foundation team began preparing the Shchukin exhibition, the great modernist canvases on the walls of the Hermitage Museum and the Pushkin Museum had no indication of provenance, no suggestion of how they might have ended up in Russia. It has taken the Shchukin and Morozov exhibitions to bring all of the works back together, giving the world, for the first time in nearly a century, a true sense of the boldness of these collectors and the power of the art they assembled.

The story of the Morozov family’s remarkable ascent began with Mikhaïl and Ivan’s grandfather Savva Vassiliévitch Morozov. Born a serf in a small village some 50 miles from Moscow, he managed in 1797 to obtain his freedom and the right to begin a family business making silk ribbons. After the Napoleonic war of 1812, when major Moscow textile manufacturers were destroyed, Savva walked to the Russian capital, going door-to-door to sell linen fabrics, embroideries, and ribbons that had been handwoven by his family. Within two decades, the Morozov factory had grown to include 11 buildings, employing 200 workers. In the 1890s, when Mikhaïl and Ivan turned 21, each received an inheritance of several million rubles, at a time when the average annual wage in Russia was only a few hundred rubles. Ivan, who was active in the business and became chairman of the board, tripled the size of the family fortune between 1904 and 1916.

Since the earliest age, the Morozov brothers, like others in their family, had been sensitive to art, literature, and history. Mikhaïl, while still only in his 20s, was one of the first donors to the new Fine Arts Museum of Moscow (later the Pushkin), giving 30,000 rubles for the construction of a gallery of Greek sculpture. Ivan, meanwhile, was having a theater built for employees who worked in his family’s factory. In 1894, Mikhaïl began buying contemporary Russian art. “Mikhaïl became a multimillionaire with an incredible way of life, in terms of the houses he owned, a trip around the world he took with his young wife, and an apartment he bought in Paris,” explains Anne Baldassari, the former director of the Picasso Museum in Paris and the curator of the Morozov exhibition. In 1900, Mikhaïl went to Paris for the Universal Exhibition and acquired a Tahitian landscape by Paul Gauguin and an important Édouard Manet. “He was the one who brought to Russia the first Gauguin and the first van Gogh, well before Shchukin and well before his brother, Ivan,” Baldassari continues. “He was someone who really discovered new artists.”