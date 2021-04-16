In & Out is W's weekly newsletter rundown of what's necessary to know in fashion and culture, and what you can just let pass you on by. To get it in your inbox every Thursday morning, subscribe here (be sure to check the "In & Out Weekly" box when signing up). This week, we bring news of the coming return of fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, check-in with Prine Harry and Prince William in their time of mourning and (hopefully) truce keeping, and venture into this weekend’s big entertainment showdown of Kate Winslet’s second Emmy attempt vs Sebastian Stan’s tush.

The Coming Return of the Met Gala

This Year's First Monday in May

It’s been nearly two years since the world’s last Met Gala, but that situation should be corrected in time. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute announced its plans for not just one, but the next two galas. For the first time ever, they’ll also share a connected theme of American Fashion reflecting the two separate but connected museum exhibits they’ll be celebrating (one will, broadly, look at the full history of American fashions, while the other will concentrate more on the present moment).

However, the steps of the Mets will still be silent come the next First Monday in May. Instead, the 2021 edition has been pushed back to September to coincide with New York Fashion Week (which, incidentally, also plans to have more in-person shows). It will reportedly be a smaller, more low-key affair. Things should look more normal when the next Met Gala actually happens in May 2022. In the meantime, it gives us plenty of time to think about what the guests may wear.

The Royal Family, Reuniting

Petty Quibbles

Britain’s longest-serving modern royal consort Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 last week. He had been married to Queen Elizabeth II for nearly 74 years and spent 69 of those years by her side while she reigned as Queen. Philip is often credited with helping steer the monarchy into the future, though anyone who has watched The Crown or read a British tabloid knows he wasn’t a perfect soul. Still, his passing initiated an official mourning period in Britain, along with a moment of reconciliation for a family in turmoil. Prince Harry has returned to the UK to join his family. Philip is often credited with playing a strong presence in Prince Harry and William’s life after the death of their mother, Princess Diana. "My grandfather was a man of service, honour, and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next," read a statement from Harry. His wife, Meghan Markle, will not travel, as she’s pregnant. A small-scale military funeral is planned for this weekend. Philip’s passing, it's worth noting, has no effect on the line of succession. Elizabeth, who is 94 years old herself, has no plans to step down, and has already carried out her first official royal duty since her husband’s passing.

Another Emmy for Kate Winslet?

Sebastian Stan’s Backside

This weekend, the last season of Darren Star’s generally beloved, low-stakes pleasure Younger premieres on Paramount+ (apparently, Hilary Duff’s character is getting a spin-off). Meanwhile, Disney+ is the latest to get in on the resurgence of ‘90s primetime mainstay David E. Kelley. The super-producer takes the Big Shot, in which John Stamos plays the basketball coach at an all-girls school. HBO classes the weekend up with the Kate Winslet-starring miniseries Mare of Easttown. Winslet plays a small-town Pennsylvania detective trying to solve a murder while also dealing with her own demons—but it’s the peculiarities of the small town itself that provide half the fun. This is also a good time to remind you that, while it seems odd, there is only about a month-and-a-half of eligibility left for the next Emmy awards, so expect some other big premieres in the next few weeks. As for Winslet, well, she already won an Emmy back in 2011 for Mildred Pierce (the last time she was on HBO), but it seems like she may very well get another nomination for Mare.

As for films? Well, Netflix has the Sebastian Stan-starring party drama Monday. Reviews are so-so, but he did promote it by posting his butt on Instagram. So there’s that. Boy, do we really miss fully programmed indie cinemas.