The first Monday in May has arrived, which in the fashion world means one thing: the stars have descended upon Manhattan for the Met’s annual gala benefiting the Costume Institute. This year's edition, co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour—with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos as honorary chairs—celebrates the opening of "Costume Art," an exhibition pairing garments and artworks from across the Met's vast collection to make the case for fashion as an embodied art form. The dress code, "Fashion Is Art," plays on the same theme.

The gala surpassed last year's $31 million in funds raised with a record-breaking $42 million, an especially vital sum given that the Costume Institute is largely self-funded. That’s part of what makes the night so important for supporting the arts, and while the parade of celebrities, designers, and artists posing in meticulously crafted looks is the night's biggest draw, the spontaneous moments once guests clear the museum steps are the most coveted. That's in part because phones and photography inside the gala have been banned—per Wintour—since 2015, though a few candid photos typically manage to make it out (you might recall 2017’s infamous bathroom-smoking photos). Below, the behind-the-scenes celeb run-ins and moments from the 2026 Met Gala you might've missed.

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna, Ciara and Katy Perry

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Teyana Taylor and Connor Storrie

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri and Zoë Kravitz

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoë Kravitz, Lily-Rose Depp and Gracie Abrams

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tate McRae, Rosé, and Connor Storrie

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri and Lily-Rose Depp

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna, Heidi Klum, and A$AP Rocky

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images Beyoncé

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Dia Dipasupil/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blue Ivy and Beyoncé

Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter, Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber

Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter admiring the Met’s art collection

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Zoë Kravitz

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hailey Bieber, SZA and Doechii

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images SZA, Doechii and Hailey Bieber

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Russell Westbrook

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chase Sui Wonders, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Hailey Bieber

Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Wilde and Katy Perry

Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexis Roche, Kylie Jenner and John Galliano

Cindy Ord/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Colman Domingo and Janelle Monáe

Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Felicity Blunt, Heidi Klum, Colman Domingo, Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan, and Nicholas Hoult

Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jordan Roth, Paul Anthony Kelly and Olivia Wilde

Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mark Zuckerberg, Alysa Liu, and Priscilla Chan

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coco Jones and Doechii

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anok Yai and Pierpaolo Piccioli

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Greta Gerwig, Stella McCartney, and Tate McRae

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennie, Hoyeon, and Chase Infiniti

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chase Infiniti and Hoyeon

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennie, Hoyeon, and Chase Infiniti

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor and Heidi Klum

Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ben Stiller and Heidi Klum

Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Wilde and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rami Malek

Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Huma Abedin and Ben Stiller

Stephanie Augello/MG26/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julianne Moore and Lux Pascal

WWD/WWD/Getty Images Conner Ives, Lila Moss, Laura Harrier, Adwoa Aboah and Louisa Jacobson