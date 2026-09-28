Ever since 1984, when Madonna writhed on the floor in a bustier wedding dress to perform her hit “Like a Virgin” at the inaugural Video Music Awards, the MTV-hosted celebration has made pop culture news. That night at Radio City Music Hall was the first of many chaotic VMAs, now in its 43rd year. For the 2026 edition, Madonna herself returned to the stage to perform for the first time since 2003, when she, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera shared the three-way kiss heard ’round the world (this time, she was joined by Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx). The Snoop Dogg-hosted evening took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and aired live on CBS (simulcast on MTV and streaming on Peacock+).

This year, Madonna led the nominations with 11 nods, with Taylor Swift close behind with nine and Ariana Grande and Carpenter banking seven each (Madonna took home Best Collaboration for her song with Carpenter, “Bring Your Love,” Best Dance for Confessions II—The Film, and Artist of the Year). Swift was honored with MTV’s first-ever Artist Director Honors for directing 18 of her own videos—an award that breaks her 30-VMA win tie with Beyoncé—and, to celebrate, she premiered her video for “Patient Zero,” starring Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson. It was also a night for looking back: Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the recently departed Dolly Parton; Raye, Sombr, and Teddy Swims honored George Michael a decade after his death; and Nirvana received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

But the performances and the Moon Person trophies weren't the only draw. Part of the fun of VMAs night is what doesn't make it to TV screens, from unexpected celebrity run-ins to off-screen celebrations. Below, all the candid behind-the-scenes moments you didn't see:

Lisa and Teyana Taylor Christopher Polk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lisa and Tyla Christopher Polk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Julia Garner Christopher Polk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lisa and Tyla Christopher Polk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Tyla backstage CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Orville Peck and Shaboozey Todd Williamson/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sombr and Alex Warren CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Pat Smear and Dave Grohl CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Raye and Charli XCX CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Troye Sivan and Charli xcx Christopher Polk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ella Bright, Paris Hilton and Belmont Cameli CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor and Raye CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Julia Garner and Charli XCX CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Tyla and the Moon Person CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Bella Poarch CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

PinkPantheress with Flo (Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas) CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Charli XCX and PinkPantheress Todd Williamson/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Paris Hilton, Charli XCX and Raye CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras Todd Williamson/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.