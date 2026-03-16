The Best Photos and Moments You Missed From the 2026 Oscars
The 98th Academy Awards aired Sunday, March 15, on ABC—and with Conan O’Brien returning as host, the ceremony was a rollicking look back at the year in film. Stars like Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chase Infiniti, Pedro Pascal, and Zoe Saldaña were all called to the storied Oscars stage to present the biggest awards of the night, but it was the moments that didn’t make the livestream that sealed the truly unexpected feeling of star power. Whether it was Demi Moore greeting Emma Stone, Kylie Jenner and Elle Fanning sharing a laugh, or Timothée Chalamet cracking up at O’Brien’s monologue (which, of course, poked ample fun at the Marty Supreme star), these are the behind-the-scenes celeb moments you didn’t see on TV:
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman—a presenter rather than a nominee this year.
Best Actress nominee Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue) and Best Actor winner Jessie Buckley (Hamnet).
One Battle After Another co-stars Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet greeting Elle Fanning.
Fanning, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenner, and Chalamet laughing at Conan O’Brien’s opening segment.
The segment in question.
Best Actor nominee (Marty Supreme) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.
Demi Moore and Emma Stone share a laugh.
Elle Fanning and Stellan Skarsgård having a moment.
Jacob Elordi working the room.
Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman.
One Battle After Another stars and fellow nominees Benicio del Toro and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Benicio del Toro blows a kiss.
Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) and partner Bobby Cannavale.
Taylor and Infiniti.
Chalamet, Fanning and Jenner.
Adrien Brody and Demi Moore.
Fellow nominees Stone and Buckley.
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, and Kate Hudson
Hamnet stars Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley celebrate Buckley’s Best Actress win.