The 98th Academy Awards aired Sunday, March 15, on ABC—and with Conan O’Brien returning as host, the ceremony was a rollicking look back at the year in film. Stars like Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chase Infiniti, Pedro Pascal, and Zoe Saldaña were all called to the storied Oscars stage to present the biggest awards of the night, but it was the moments that didn’t make the livestream that sealed the truly unexpected feeling of star power. Whether it was Demi Moore greeting Emma Stone, Kylie Jenner and Elle Fanning sharing a laugh, or Timothée Chalamet cracking up at O’Brien’s monologue (which, of course, poked ample fun at the Marty Supreme star), these are the behind-the-scenes celeb moments you didn’t see on TV:

Getty Images Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman—a presenter rather than a nominee this year.

Getty Images Best Actress nominee Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue) and Best Actor winner Jessie Buckley (Hamnet).

Getty Images One Battle After Another co-stars Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet greeting Elle Fanning.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fanning, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenner, and Chalamet laughing at Conan O’Brien’s opening segment.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The segment in question.

Getty Images Best Actor nominee (Marty Supreme) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Demi Moore and Emma Stone share a laugh.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Elle Fanning and Stellan Skarsgård having a moment.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jacob Elordi working the room.

Getty Images Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One Battle After Another stars and fellow nominees Benicio del Toro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Benicio del Toro blows a kiss.

Getty Images Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) and partner Bobby Cannavale.

Getty Images Taylor and Infiniti.

Getty Images Chalamet, Fanning and Jenner.

Getty Images Adrien Brody and Demi Moore.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fellow nominees Stone and Buckley.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, and Kate Hudson