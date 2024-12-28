The Insider's Guide to São Paulo

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city, has far too much to do and see during one trip. To help you curate the perfect vacation, we asked three locals immersed in the art scene to share their favorite spots: Marcello Dantas, the Brazilian curator and artistic director of Casa Bradesco; Pedro Mendes, a co-founder of the contemporary art gallery Mendes Wood DM, which has locations in São Paulo, Brussels, Paris, and New York; and Lorenzo Lo Schiavo, a co-founder of the design studio Palma.

What

What to Bring

“São Paulo has the craziest and most unpredictable weather,” says Lo Schiavo. “It's always a good idea to pack for all possibilities. Rubber soles and water-repellent jackets tend to be a good idea for a day about town.”

Mendes agrees. “Always bring a jacket—the weather changes swiftly.”

In terms of attitude, Dantas says to bring “attention, hugs, and affection. Brazilians are people that love to touch.”

What to Leave Behind

Dantas suggests your “coldness, formality and taboos” stay at home. Lo Schiavo agrees: “Brazilians are very welcoming in general.” Mendes recommends you “leave your impatience behind; the traffic can be heavy, but it’s still better than New York or Paris.”

Because of the semi-tropical weather, “heavy coats are generally unnecessary,” says Lo Schiavo. Plus, “flashy watches and jewelry can be worn for a dressy event or a night-out, but are not recommended when exploring the city on foot.”

What to Keep in Mind

“São Paulo is quite a busy city,” says Lo Schiavo. “Public transport is not that easy to navigate, especially for a foreigner, so expect some traffic getting around. Brazilians aren't exactly known for their punctuality and most people won’t mind a little delay. The classic excuse is always traffic.”

Avenue Faria Lima in São Paulo Getty

Dantas says that Brazilians “kiss and hug everyone, which does not mean we are in love. We just believe that hospitality comes with a warm welcome.”

When the sun goes down, the city comes alive. “São Paulo has a very busy nightlife,” says Lo Schiavo. “This is a city to enjoy amazing restaurants and bars,” says Mendes. “It’s a lot of fun!”

Where

Where to Stay

Lo Schiavo, Dantas, and Mendes all recommend staying at the recently opened Rosewood São Paulo. Designed by Philippe Starck, it’s a stunning jewel-box of a hotel situated in the Cidade Matarazzo complex, a sprawling enclave of historic buildings. Both locals and tourists frequent the hotel’s six different restaurants and bars. There’s both a rooftop and a ground floor pool, as well as expansive gardens. Best of all, it’s centrally located—it’s just a block away from Avenida Paulista, a nearly two-mile-long avenue with shops, restaurants, and hotels.

Rosewood São Paulo Courtesy Rosewood São Paulo

Where to Eat

With one of the largest Japanese populations in the world, São Paulo is, naturally, “one of the best cities to eat Japanese food [in],” says Dantas. He and Mendes both recommend the Michelin-starred restaurant Murakami.

Lo Schiavo likes Makoto-San, which is “perhaps the best sushi omakase in town, along with Kan-Suke, Shin-Zushi, and Kosushi, the latter being a bit more relaxed.”

As for Brazilian cuisine, Mendes recommends Metzi and Casa do Porco. “Brazilians are crazy about churrasco (barbecue),” says Lo Schiavo. “Leôncio is, in my opinion, one of the best places to try this classic.” The lunch-only, laid-back, restaurant has “excellent caipirinhas, the Ancho with farofa is to die for, as is the Morcilla.”

Casa do Porco @acasadoporcobar

Not to be missed are chef Helena Rizzo’s restaurants, especially the Michelin-starred Maní and the casual bakery-cafe Padoca do Maní.

Where to Drink

Thanks to Brazil’s “great fruits and an unlimited imagination to what can mix well together,” explains Dantas, the country has delicious cocktails. Most famous is the caipirinha, a cocktail invented in São Paulo that’s made with cachaça (a Brazilian liquor made from sugarcane), sugar, lime, and served over ice.

For drinking, Dantas and Lo Schiavo both recommend The Punch Bar, a Japanese bar with an adjoining restaurant. Dantas also likes Kotchi and Atlantico 212, while Lo Schiavo’s other favorites are Elevado Conselheiro and Bar Balcão. The latter is an “absolutely classic spot, with one single long amoeba-shaped table and a gigantic Roy Lichtenstein on the wall. [It’s] always packed with an interesting crowd.”

Elevado Conselheiro @elevado_conselheiro

If you want to mix alcohol and site-seeing, Mendes says to check out Fel and Paloma, both of which are located in the Copan Building, designed by the Brazilian modernist architect Oscar Niemeyer.

Where to Shop

“Shopping in São Paulo is, sadly, very much concentrated in shopping malls,” says Lo Schiavo. “If you must, try Iguatemi, which was the first and perhaps the most prestigious mall.” If you want to avoid malls altogether, try strolling around the upscale neighborhood Jardins, which is populated with charming shops.

IGUATEMI, a luxurious shopping environment designed by Eric Carlson and his office CARBONDALE. Courtesy of CARBONDALE

Lo Schiavo also recommends Pinga, which has the “greatest selection of Brazilian fashion in a house-like atmosphere.” Mendes suggests visiting Egrey and Handred “for local and stylish brands.”

Where to See Art

From galleries and museums to street and public art, the “contemporary art scene in São Paulo is great,” says Dantas. He recommends visiting the art hubs Casa Bradesco, IMS Paulista, and Instituto Tomie Ohtake.

Casa Bradesco @casabradesco

Don’t miss Sesc Pompeia, a modernist cultural center built by Lina Bo Bardi. “Even if there’s nothing going on, it’s worth a visit,” says Lo Schiavo. As for museums, Mendes recommends MASP (Museum of Art of São Paulo) and MAM (Museum of Modern Art).

MAM (Museum of Modern Art) Courtesy of MAM

Where to Listen to Music

“Don’t miss the breathtaking Sala São Paulo,” says Mendes, “featuring the renowned conductor Thierry Fischer.” Lo Schiavo also recommends a visit. It’s “home to the São Paulo State Symphonic Orchestra, one of the leading orchestras in the world.”

Sala São Paulo Courtesy Sala São Paulo

The Theatro São Pedro is a local opera house that “stages amazing productions of off-the-radar operas,” says Lo Schiavo. “A real treasure.”

When

“In general, our fall and winter—April through September—is the best time to come,” says Lo Schiavo.

São Paulo Photograph by Nathaniel Noir/Alamy

“Days are beautiful, it rarely rains, the beaches are generally much less crowded and the temperature is quite mild.”