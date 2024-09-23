Apple has enlisted the renowned visual artists Ryan McGinley, Prince Gyasi, and Chen Man for an unconventional art show—one whose works were created entirely on the new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

For one day only on September 19, Apple hosted a multicity photography exhibition titled “Chasing the Light,” featuring work from McGinley, Gyasi, and Man. The trio was given a simple (and very open-ended) prompt—“light and shadow”—as a theme to follow. The curator for the exhibition, Kathy Ryan, said the three artists were given early access to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and used the device to capture the images and film on view in galleries across New York, London, and Shanghai.

The Chinese photographer and filmmaker Chen Man was inspired by Rumi, and sought to bring his poem “The Guest House” to life. Meanwhile, Ghanaian photographer Prince Gyasi continued his signature exploration of expressionism through color.

Chen Man

New York-based photographer McGinley, who appeared at Apple’s Manhattan installation, highlighted the dynamics between natural elements, light, and playful movement of the human body. “This is my A-team of models, all the people I love so much, who I photograph in so many different capacities,” McGinley said of his work at the exhibition. “It’s amazing to be able to create a photograph this big using the camera on the device. I’m so proud of this exhibition.”

Ryan McGinley

Empowered by the iPhone 16 Pro’s new camera system—which includes a new 48MP Fusion camera, a new tactile switch with functionalities that mimic the feel and versatility of a digital camera, and quality color-grading abilities—each artist’s work captured just how much can be achieved using the next-gen iPhone as an artist’s tool.