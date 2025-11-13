What Should the Next James Bond Wear?

Since the first James Bond movie in 1962, when Sean Connery created the template for the ultra-suave spy in slim-cut suits, there have been seven cinematic Bonds. From the least-remembered one, George Lazenby—who appeared in just one Bond film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)—to the most recent one, Daniel Craig, every iteration has been dapper, impeccably dressed, and utterly unflappable.

Now it's time for Bond to change a bit. Amazon MGM Studios acquired creative control of the franchise last year, and the hunt for a new Bond is ongoing. Should 007 still be the Savile Row suited spy of Ian Fleming's fantasies? What if the new James Bond were… Jane Bond? Below are a few ideas for the next-generation Bond, and, most importantly, what the spy should wear.

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell’s Bond would seduce her targets with silence, and her elegance would make for the perfect decoy. Instead of a tuxedo or gown, she’ll be wearing an oversized black Saint Laurent leather bomber capable of concealing a biometric smart gun. Or, she could hide a poison needle in the pussy-bow on her Saint Laurent blouse. Razor sharp Loewe glasses would hide her intentions.

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin’s Bond would specialize in psychological espionage: fewer car chases and more psyops. Their signature piece is a leather trench with a military silhouette, recalling traditional British espionage outfits. Under the coat, a Valentino red-and-black striped sweater adds a punk edge that hints at Bond’s pre-MI6 art school days. Dior visor sunglasses are part-shield, part-mirror—the perfect accessory in an age of surveillance capitalism.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp’s Bond would distract from the fact she’s decoding a nuclear launch code by looking like she stepped straight out of a fashion campaign. A Prada white dress creates an angelic façade, with a schoolgirl bow suggesting total innocence. She casually swings a vintage Chanel bag, secretly carrying an SD card full of encryption keys.

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor's Bond wouldn’t be the icy, detached spy of yore. Instead, she’d be gritty, emotionally intelligent, and unpredictable. Her vibe would mix 1970s sensuality with modern savvy: she’d drive a Jaguar through the Alps wearing a Khaite leopard pencil skirt and Chloé cropped shearling jacket. Tucked into her gold Saint Laurent belt buckle is a piton gun.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal’s Bond watches before he acts and speaks only when necessary. There’s a flicker of weariness behind his eyes, the kind of bruised stoicism of a man who’s seen too much but can’t turn down a new mission. He would rather blend in at a corner of a dim pub in Belfast than drink a martini at The Dorchester. While tracking a villain at an embassy gala, he wouldn’t wear a tuxedo but rather a moss-green Mr Porter corduroy double-breasted suit, a burgundy Charvet silk pocket square, and a vintage Cartier Tank watch.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Harris Dickinson

You might mistake Harris Dickinson’s Bond for an architect or a novelist. He dresses to be underestimated, swapping tuxedos for a checked Dries Van Noten blazer. The washed Celine denim is tailored but casual enough to blend in while spying on the enemy at a local café. His Tom Ford sunglasses are equipped with AI facial-recognition software. Even his vintage Rolex watch hides a mini AI quantum processor for real-time threat analysis.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Damson Idris

This Bond is impossible to decode: he’s polished, cool, and has a smooth seductive voice. He wears the uniform of a man who doesn’t need a suit to command a room, with Celine burgundy velour and Prada jeans. A vintage gold Piaget watch and a vintage Italian signet ring hint at a more personal than patriotic affiliation.