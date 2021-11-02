Jared Leto’s quixotic entrance into the Spider-Man Universe has been a long time coming. After many delays, Leto’s debut as Dr. Michael Morbius, a character dubbed the “Living Vampire,” is set for early 2022. Now, we have an action-packed trailer to help clue us into what exactly we should expect.

In the three-minute preview, we meet Morbius, a doctor with a rare blood disease whose attempt to cure himself leads him to gain all the abilities of a vampire. That includes, naturally, the intense desire to hunt and consume human blood. Former nice guy Michael is turned into an uncontrollable killer out for your body fluids.

With Morbius, Leto joins Tom Hardy’s Venom in the ever-expanding Spider-Man Universe as another one of the web-slinger’s foes. The new trailer also includes a cameo from Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes aka Vulture, who went head-to-head with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in 2018’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. While it’s unclear if Leto’s Morbius will ever face Spider-Man himself, there are rumors that he will come across Blade, Marvel’s very own vampire hunter, who is set to be reprised by Mahershala Ali next year. As of now, both Venom and Morbius live solely in Sony’s technically separate Spider-Man Universe. While an agreement between Sony and Disney has allowed Spider-Man himself to appear in films from both companies, the villains in Sony’s universe have yet to make the official journey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Until then, Leto will still enjoy royalties from both Sony’s SMU and Warner Bros. DC Entertainment, thanks to his ongoing portrayal of one of many current versions of The Joker.

Morbius will be released in theaters on January 28, 2022.