Jason Bateman Knows How to Keep You Guessing

After nearly five decades in Hollywood, Jason Bateman continues to surprise audiences. He began as a child actor, found a new generation of fans with Arrested Development, and later revealed a darker register as both star and director of Ozark (for which he won an Emmy) and the recent Netflix thriller Black Rabbit. His latest, DTF St. Louis, places him in the middle of a suburban tangle of sex and suspicion. Bateman plays Clark, a mild-mannered weatherman whose relationship with his best friend’s wife (Linda Cardellini) sets off a chain of increasingly strange consequences. The multilayered series from writer/director Steve Conrad is at once a murder mystery and a character study that explores the indignities of middle age, the fragility of male friendship, and the desperate ways people try to feel alive again. In conversation with W's Editor at Large, Lynn Hirschberg, Bateman discusses how he kept viewers guessing, the role that saved his career, and why fatherhood turned him into a softie.

Did you like playing a weatherman in DTF St. Louis?

I’ve always wondered how they did the weather with that little clicker. As my character says, “These poor guys, they feel a little irrelevant because everyone has a weather app on their phones now.” But I do love weather on TV. The mood on DTF was an interesting thing to try to balance. It’s a murder mystery, so you’re supposed to wonder who did the killing. And however sweet or kind or unassuming my character might be, you have to weave in something a little sketchy to keep the mystery alive. So it was a little bit of a cocktail in every scene.

And you got to ride a recumbent bicycle.

Yeah, that’s his whip, a three-wheeler. He’s not big on four doors. That is not a great look. You're not crushing ass driving one of those things. To be honest, I thought, Is the recumbent bike a little on the nose? We get it. This guy's a dork. But it seemed to work.

You’ve been acting professionally for most of your life. Was there ever a point when you thought of quitting?

Well, when they stop calling, you’re like, Maybe I should try something else. But I don’t know anything else. I started when I was 10, and I am…what am I now? Fifty-seven! So, it’s been a bit. I got past the age where I could learn to do something else, and thank God Arrested Development came along. That put the paddles on my career chest. The guy who ran that show sent me my audition tape a few years ago. I look at it every once in a while. All you can do in an audition is guess what version of that character they’re looking for. And very luckily for me, I guessed right that day.

Bateman wears a Tom Ford shirt, pants, and tie; John Lobb boots.

You seem to have an attraction to unusual material. Both DTF St. Louis and Black Rabbit are pretty dark.

I started on Little House on the Prairie, which was soft and family-oriented, and so maybe, subconsciously or consciously, I was thinking, Let’s try to do stuff that’s the opposite of that. I once played a bad guy in a movie called The Gift, and I asked the director why he wanted me in the film. He said, “People won’t see you coming: You look like nothing could go wrong, and then something does.”

Who was your cinematic crush when you were growing up?

Kristy McNichol. It was Battle of the Network Stars. That's why I'm growing my hair out. I want to get that Kristy McNichol look, the heavy feather on the side.

Where was your first kiss?

My first kiss was in a tree house in first grade. You know the trick where you take the bottom of your shirt, and you bring it up, then you pull it down and it becomes, like, a halter top or whatever? I don't know why I was doing that with her, but I did it, she did it, and then we kissed.

Do you get starstruck?

I do get very starstruck around athletes and musicians. I think that's common with actors, and apparently it works the other way as well, which is lucky for us because then they want to talk to us as much as we want to talk to them. It's one of the few good things about being pseudo-recognizable: If you feel like you want to fan out on somebody, they may cut that short by recognizing you and wanting to ask you a question, so you can skip a few dates and get right into a conversation like peers. I'm not jaded. I refuse to lose that part because then I would be bored at awards shows. And you want to be excited to be there and excited to meet all those people.

It was great when you won the Emmy for Ozark.

I was in kind of a blackout. All I wanted to do on that show was direct it, so to win for that was great.

Which movie or TV show makes you cry?

Ever since I had kids 19 years ago, everything, including commercials, makes me cry—especially if there's a toddler in it. I'm a real softie, but I love watching the recipe of what gets me, or anyone, emotional because it's usually a combination of a performance, writing, music, editing. It's a whole thing that a director has to construct and shape, and it's a pretty cool thing.

Have you ever said you could do something that you didn't know how to do to get a job?

Probably. We're professional liars. That's what we do. It doesn't stop in the audition room.

Do you watch reality shows?

I like this show called Alone, which is a survivor show where people get thrown into the middle of the wilderness. It has got some cinematic elements to it—this moody music, and they’ve got to build their shelter and find food. For someone who's grown up on soundstages, it's pretty impressive to see the discomfort these people can deal with.