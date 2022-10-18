In Montreal, a New Exhibition Spotlights Basquiat’s Devotion to Music
bySalomé Gómez-Upegui
Courtesy of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
Jean-Michel Basquiat, one of the most captivating artists of his generation, has been the subject of countless exhibitions delving into his triumphant (albeit fugacious) career. But a new show now on view at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts sheds light on a crucial and mostly unexplored facet of this trailblazing American artist: his devotion to music.
A collaboration between the Philharmonie de Paris and the MMFA, “Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music,” open until February 19, 2023, is the first expansive exhibition dedicated to surveying the importance of music in the life and career of Basquiat.
The show features more than 100 pieces, including archival documents, film footage, notebooks, and artworks. In addition to exploring the melodies that inspired his artistic output during the ’70s and ’80s, the show illuminates how Basquiat turned to music as a means to call out racism and inequality, while also honoring his relationship with a wide array of performers, such as Charlie Parker and Max Roach, and, most notably, his career as a musician with the band Gray—of which he was a co-founder.
“[Basquiat’s] friends and collaborators say there was never a moment in his studio when music was not on. He owned 3000 records, and there’s never been an exhibition that has looked deeply at how music was much more than a soundtrack to his life. In many ways, it structured his practice,” says Mary-Dailey Desmarais, chief curator at the MMFA and co-curator of the exhibition with Dieter Buchhart, guest curator, and Vincent Bessières, guest curator of the Philharmonie de Paris.
Moreover, “Seeing Loud” spotlights Basquiat’s unique ability to experiment with music and painting techniques. “He embraced a spirit of DIY experimentation and invented instruments. A convergence of hip hop and visual arts, poetry, and literature in interesting ways—the backdrop against which he made his paintings,” Desmarais adds.
Below, a selection of some pieces included in the exhibition, with fascinating reflections by Desmarais regarding their significance.