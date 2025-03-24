Wedding bells are ringing for Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancé of two years Lauren Sánchez. According to sources, Bezos and Sánchez, a pilot-turned-journalist-turned children’s book author, are in the final stages of planning their nuptials. And, no, they won’t be tying the knot in Aspen.

Here, everything to know about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

How did Bezos and Sánchez meet?

Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, reportedly met through her then-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, in the mid-2010s. Their relationship became public in 2019 shortly after Sánchez’s separation from Whitesell and Bezos’s divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

In 2023, Bezos popped the question with a not-so-subtle 30-carat diamond sparkler valued between $3 and $5 million. The couple celebrated the news with two star-studded engagement parties in Beverly Hills and Positano, Italy.

Where will Bezos and Sánchez get married?

Per Puck News, Bezos and Sánchez will say “I do” in Venice, Italy. The waterfront city has been a popular destination for celebrity brides and grooms, but the billionaire couple are sure to put on an event like no other couple.

Perhaps they’ll arrive via their mega-yacht, Koru, or even stage part of their ceremony on the $500 million ship. Confirmation of the couple’s wedding spot comes after talks that they would tie the knot in the chic ski town of Aspen, Colorado. Bezos was quick to shut down the rumor and an alleged $600 million price tag.

“This whole thing is completely false—none of this is happening” the tech entrepreneur wrote on his pal Elon Musk’s X.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Who will attend Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding?

Surely, those who made it out to the couple’s engagement parties—the likes of Diane von Furstenberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Pattinson, Barbra Streisand, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, and Oprah—will show up in Venice. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are also longtime friends of the couple and have been frequently spotted on their yacht over the years. Kim Kardashian (who has been cozying up to tech giants recently) is likely to snag an invite. She and Sánchez have been friends since 2023. Perhaps their gal pal Ivanka Trump will show her support for the happy couple, too.

Bezos and Sánchez had a front-row spot at Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year, so don’t be shocked to see the former The Apprentice star dip out of the Oval Office for the event.

When will Bezos and Sánchez get married?

Bezos and Sánchez are to be married in summer 2025. No official date is confirmed yet. But given the high-profile of all involved, the world will know exactly when they say “I do.” Maybe Kim Kardashian will document the whole shebang for her Hulu show like she did with the outrageously expensive Ambani wedding.