Jenna Lyons Showed Up To Dinner With Her Own Clone

Blue jeans in a formal setting, pajamas at the Met Gala, and now showing up to a function in the same outfit as someone else: there’s apparently not one so-called fashion nightmare that Jenna Lyons can’t turn into a power styling statement. Last night, the former J. Crew creative director turned Real Housewife showed up at a dinner hosted by The RealReal in a scarlet red Saint Laurent dress. She accessorized the look with a stack of necklaces, black sunglasses, and, oh, a friend dressed in the exact same outfit.

Lyons’s friend, stylist Sarah Clary, also showed up styled nearly the same. On Instagram, Lyons played coy about whether or not they planned the situation, but did say they both bought their dresses on The RealReal. “Found two on the real real and we both showed up like this,” she wrote.

The pair made quite the visual statement posing together at Holiday Bar in the West Village. The effect was like the backup dancers from Robert Palmer’s “Addicted To Love” video meets the album cover for Kraftwerk’s Man-Machine.

Zev Starr Tambor

But the duo weren’t alone in their choice of statement hue. They were joined by another lady in red, supermodel Helena Christensen, who was wearing a dress in the same bold, unapologetic shade proving it just might be the color of the season. Garments in the striking color were found on numerous fall catwalks, including Prada, Valentino, Bode and Loewe, but you don’t necessarily have to go all-out in a monotone outfit to be on trend. New York’s fashion class is currently obsessed with the “pop of red” styling trick, which, as the name would imply, means choosing one statement piece (a sweater draped over your shoulders, a bag, a shoe, etc.) in red and letting it be the cherry on top of an otherwise all-neutral outfit.

Of course, the message that a dress that looks amazing on one woman might end up looking equally amazing on another was particularly appropriate for the evening. Hosted by TRR’s president Rati Sahi Levesque, the night was meant to celebrate National Consignment Month as well as the site’s new Inner Circle Edit. Style mavens like Kate Moss, Julianne Moore, Tessa Thompson, Laura Harrier, and more have all offered up items from their personal closet for sale on the site. Levesque encouraged guests to consign one out of every five items in their wardrobe, citing a recent report on fashion’s impact on the climate that calls for at least 20 percent of all clothing should be recirculated instead of trashed. No word on whether Lyons will put her red dress back up for sale, but as RHONY watchers and her Instagram followers know, she does love a good closet sale now and then.