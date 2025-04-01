Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Second Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have welcomed their second child, sources confirmed to People. Though, the notoriously private couple have yet to directly confirm the news. No details regarding the baby’s name, birth date, or gender have been publicized.

Lawrence, 34, and Maroney, 40, welcomed their first child, a son named Cy, in October 2022. Lawrence confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in October 2024 via a representative. At the time, insiders close to the couple said that the actor was “thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her.”

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Together since 2018, the couple was originally introduced by a mutual friend. While Lawrence is a pillar of Hollywood, Maroney is a mainstay in New York’s art world as the director of Gladstone Gallery. They tied the knot one year later at the Belcourt Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island during a star-studded ceremony attended by the likes of Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Adele, and Kris Jenner. The pair are notoriously private about their relationship and family, something which Lawrence spoke at length about in 2021.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” the actor told Vanity Fair. “I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

A year later, Lawerence discussed how motherhood had affected her. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that.”