Jessica Walter Fondly Remembered By Co-Stars: “A Queen in Every Way”

Today, Jessica Walter died at age 80. And while she’s best known for her role as Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development, she leaves behind an incredible 60-year career in television, film, voice work, and theater. Decades before she uttered iconic lines like “I don’t understand the question, and I won’t respond to it” and “I mean its one banana, Michael. What could it cost? $10?” she won the prestigious Clarence Derwent Awards for most promising debut on Broadway back in 1963. She won an Emmy back in 1975 for the mini-series Amy Prentiss. Children of the ‘90s likely fondly remember her voice as that as the mother on the TGIF staple Dinosaurs long before she voiced the mother on Archer.

With such a long history, Walter worked with countless people in the entertainment industry — many of whom paid tribute to her work ethic and acerbic comedic talent. From all the world, remembrances poured in for the beloved actress, including former Bluth family castmates Jason Bateman, Dylan Gelula, and more. Read their loving tributes below.