To say that Stranger Things boasts an enormous viewership would be an understatement. It only took a matter of days after season 4’s second installment hit Netflix earlier this summer for it to become the streaming platform’s second show to ever rack up over one billion hours of views. Naturally, then, Joseph Quinn—the previously unknown actor who plays Eddie Munson, the nerdy, long-haired rocker and leader of a Dungeons & Dragons-style gaming club—is starting to become a familiar face. And as he learned earlier this week, fame has its perks. Without it, he may still be detained by U.S. Immigration.

“I very nearly didn’t make it [here],” the British actor said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. “I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon [at the airport]. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.’ And he didn’t believe me.”

Luckily for Quinn, another officer did. “One of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!,'” Quinn continued. After explaining that Quinn was the actor who played Eddie Munson, the first officer immediately changed his tune. “[He asked] ‘Do you come back next season?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and he said, ‘You better,’ and gave me my passport,” Quinn concluded.

It’s been a wild ride for Quinn since season 4 dropped. He recently made headlines when his costar, Noah Schnapp, leaked a DM from Doja Cat asking if he was single. The pop star did not appreciate what she considered a violation of trust. “When you’re that young, you make make mistakes. You do dumb shit,” she said on TikTok, acknowledging that she was starting beef with someone who is just 17. But that didn’t mean she was about to give him a pass. “The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack,” she continued. “That’s like borderline snake shit, that’s like weasel shit.” According to Schnapp, he and Doja have since made up.