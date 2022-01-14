One might think that the significance of playing the role of the legendary director and actor Sir Kenneth Branagh as a child might be lost on an 11-year-old. But Jude Hill, who stars as Buddy in Branagh’s latest film, Belfast, gets it. Alongside Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds, and Judi Dench, Hill shines as a kid who is forced to confront the violence that shook the Northern Irish capital in the late 1960s. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Hill chats with Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg about the films he loves, a highlight from his first trip to Los Angeles, and why watching Belfast made him cry.

You play the young Sir Kenneth Branagh in Belfast, a semi-autobiographical film about the actor and filmmaker’s early life. Did you know anything about him?

I was a big fan! I had to pinch myself every day just to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.

How did they tell you that you got the part?

One morning I woke up, and it was a normal school day, and nothing really special was happening. And my mom got an email, and I read the first two words, and I ran around my house screaming, because I couldn't believe I got the part.

And you live near Belfast, right?

I live about 40 minutes from Belfast. Almost every single weekend we go down there. But we filmed in London across two different locations, and the set design was amazing: In two days they had built an entire replica of 1969 Belfast.

Have you always wanted to act?

I remember when I was 5 or 6, watching Marvel films, and I just had a passion for acting the entire time. I love Harry Potter as much as Marvel, and as soon as I saw Kenneth Branagh’s face, I was like, He’s in Harry Potter!

This is your first trip to Los Angeles. What’s your favorite thing that you’ve done?

The Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios! We got wet, but it was really, really fun.

Is there a movie that has made you cry?

The first time I watched Belfast, I cried. I cried for the first half hour. Even the uncut version made me start crying, because it was my first time seeing my face on the massive screen, and it was just amazing to see that.

