The first couple of episodes of And Just Like That... offered a relatively satisfying update on Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, plus introductions to potential Samantha replacements Seema, Lisa, Nya, and Che. Now that we’ve gotten our bearings, it’s time to start decoding the remaining mystery: what on Earth has been going on with Carrie’s wardrobe, which is no longer in the hands of the legendary costume designer Patricia Field. We already know that the cast and crew filmed fake scenes to throw fans off the scent—the bird on the head was a yellow canary—but some of Carrie’s kookier looks turn out to have been the real deal. See where they fit in in episode 4—meaning spoilers ahead—here.

Courtesy of HBO Max Newfound besties Charlotte and Lisa (aka LTW) clearly share a love of statement tops. The former is delighted when her idol agrees to come over for dinner—then horrified when the rest of the guest list comes to mind. And just like that, Charlotte realizes her friend group is entirely white.

Courtesy of HBO Max Charlotte has just locked in a token Black friend (who actually isn’t a friend at all) for dinner when Lisa informs her that she can’t make it after all. At least Charlotte can say she matched LTW’s color palette.

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Introducing Seema (Sarita Choudhury), a high-power realtor who’s dressed just like the put-together savior Carrie is looking for on her quest to sell the apartment. She’s paired her Fendi ensemble with Valentino accessories—most notably a quilted stud bag she guards with her life.

Courtesy of HBO Max Carrie seems to be on a vintage Norma Kamali kick. She unexpectedly pulls out this rainbow checkered blazer to top off what already felt like a loud ensemble next to Seema as they head out. Speaking of unexpected: She soon asks Seema for—gasp!—a cigarette. Good thing there’s no Aidan in sight.

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max In a very Carrie move, the newly minted podcaster heads to the deli for coffee in a giant tulle ball skirt with Chanel boots.

Courtesy of HBO Max Though we shudder to think what Sex and the City-era Carrie would think of how she styled her beloved Fendi baguette: atop yet another cotton tote.

Courtesy of HBO Max Seema quickly fits right in, wearing a Miranda-esque halter jumpsuit and drinking Cosmopolitans.

Courtesy of HBO Max A closer look at what turns out to be an asymmetrical hat by Esenshel, worn with Marlo Laz jewelry.