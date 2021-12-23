The first couple of episodes of And Just Like That... offered a relatively satisfying update on Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, plus introductions to potential Samantha replacements Seema, Lisa, Nya, and Che. Now that we’ve gotten our bearings, it’s time to start decoding the remaining mystery: what on Earth has been going on with Carrie’s wardrobe, which is no longer in the hands of the legendary costume designer Patricia Field. We already know that the cast and crew filmed fake scenes to throw fans off the scent—the bird on the head was a yellow canary—but some of Carrie’s kookier looks turn out to have been the real deal. See where they fit in in episode 4—meaning spoilers ahead—here.