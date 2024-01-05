Justin H. Min Talks Shortcomings & Love for Tony Leung

With several small-screen credits to his name—most notably The Umbrella Academy and this year’s breakout hit Beef—Justin H. Min has established himself as a bona fide television star. In Shortcomings, the feature directorial debut from actor Randall Park, Min steps into the role of a leading man—although not exactly of the Prince Charming variety. In the friendship comedy, he portrays Ben, a messy, self-absorbed manager of a movie theater in Berkeley, California, whose search for purpose and connection leads him to far-flung places. Here, the actor discusses taking on such a relatable character and the lengths he went to for his first acting gig.

Shortcomings is based on a graphic novel by Adrian Tomine. Had you read it before you received the script?

No, but I immediately went out and purchased the book. I gobbled it up. The most exciting part of the job was getting to play this sort of broken, three-dimensional person, which is not something that I’m often afforded in this industry. I was ready to allow the guy to be flawed and to stumble through life in the way that I myself do. I often say Ben, my character, is like me before therapy. It was a little flashback.

It's interesting the film takes place on the north side of Berkeley, California, which is very specific.

It is very specific. And I think the cities in the movie—Berkeley, Oakland, and New York—play a pivotal role in describing different characters and the season of life that they're in.

What was your first paid acting job?

It was a Japanese McDonald’s commercial, and it was quite traumatic because I had to eat 40-odd burgers that day. I remember driving home that night and saying to myself, “I don’t know if I can do this job.” I didn't have McDonald’s for at least three months after that, but I caved. And McDonald's, fortunately, became wonderful again.

When you were growing up, who was your cinematic crush?

Tony Leung, in all of Wong Kar-Wai’s movies. I remember seeing him and thinking, This man is so cool, so sexy, and is so good at what he does. He’s also a fashion inspiration of mine. Actually, I should study his smoking if I ever have a role where I need to smoke.

What's your secret skill?

Consuming an exorbitant amount of food and then having that sustain me for a while. For instance, if there's a day where I know I have a lot of things going on and I might not be able to catch lunch, I can have three breakfasts in one, and that will sustain me for the day.

Do you cook?

I do. Not very well. I'm more of an assembler.

You'll make avocado toast or something.

Exactly—12 avocado toasts for the day.

Min wears a Balmain jacket; Hermès shirt and pants; Christian Louboutin shoes

Where was your first on-screen kiss?

I did a guest spot on a medical drama called Pure Genius, and I was bedridden. I was dying! My poor wife on the show was clinging to me, asking me to live, and she gave me a kiss.

Did you come back to life?

I did! It had a happy ending.

