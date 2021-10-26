Last year, the Kardashian-Jenner industrial complex announced they would be ending their E! show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after 15 years and 20 seasons. The news left some fans despondent, forced to think about a world without the famous family’s antics airing on TV every week (we would instead be regulated to watching their antics play out on Instagram Stories every day). Then, just two months after this announcement, another one was made. The KarJenners revealed they weren’t going anywhere. Well, actually they were just heading over to Hulu, where they signed a “multi year partnership” to “create global content” AKA they were going to film a new reality show. It’s been almost a year since this announcement was made and still, we have little to no idea of what to expect from the upcoming series. Luckily, some hints have been popping up here and there, so here is what we know so far about the upcoming untitled Kardashian-Hulu project.

When will it air?

Recently, Khloé Kardashian went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she revealed some information regarding when we can expect the series. While she herself didn’t seem too confident in a premiere date, she did say the show would be coming soon.

“I think in a few months, either end of January, early February,” she said. “That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We're really excited.”

We do know that filming is already underway. Khloé revealed in that same interview that she was actually filming that day at Ellen. When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021, many noticed TV cameras in the back of the family’s celebratory Instagram Stories as the Hulu crew worked to document the occasion. So, expect to see everything playing out right now in the KarJenner’s lives to be featured in the Hulu show early next year.

Will there be a new format?

Over its 20 seasons, KUWTK found comfort in a fairly basic reality TV format, so will the new Hulu show follow that same script? As of now, it’s unclear. In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kim Kardashian revealed the family will hold onto their editing rights when it comes to the new show. Of course, this is unsurprising from a family that controls their image with an iron fist. It’s hard to imagine they would sign a contract where they didn’t feel like they had the necessary say and control.

In that same interview, Kim said the new show would focus more on her professional life than KUWTK. “I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out,” she said.

Kris Jenner also spoke about what to expect for the Hulu show, though she kept things pretty vague. “This is the next chapter,” she said during Disney Upfronts in May 2021. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

Will the whole family be returning?

It looks like we will see all five sisters and, of course, Kris Jenner, return for the Hulu show. As for current and ex-partners, it’s unclear what to expect. We know Travis will be involved since his engagement to Kourtney was filmed, and Kim revealed back in May 2021 that Scott Disick would be coming to Hulu with them as well. As for exes like Kanye West and Tristan Thompson and current boyfriends like Devin Booker and Travis Scott, though, we will have to wait and see. Both Devin and Travis pretty much stayed out of KUWTK, so their appearance on the Hulu show is definitely not a given.