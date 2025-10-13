Kareem Rahma Is a Man of Many Takes—on the Subway and Beyond

You began your career in content development and marketing for outlets like Vice and The New York Times, then went on to create video series on social media such as Keep the Meter Running and SubwayTakes. Both are digital-era talk shows rooted in humanist humor. Which comedians or creators have inspired you?

I grew up watching a lot of movies. One of the people, who felt like a father, in a weird way, was Robin Williams. He reminded me of my dad. I think it was his hairy arms and hands, but he also had this magic. Something about him was so magnetic, so personal, and so deep. It was the first time I realized that a comedian was not dumb.

With SubwayTakes, you turned the constraint of a limited budget into an asset. You stage your interviews in a subway car and ask New Yorkers to give their takes on everything from texting etiquette to therapists. Today the series has millions of followers across social platforms, and big names like Charli xcx, Austin Butler, and Cate Blanchett have made appearances. What has made SubwayTakes such a hit?

As a society, we’re so charged up and polarized. SubwayTakes has become a place where people can expect to engage in a dialogue that’s not so serious. I call it the most sophisticated show about the stupidest subjects. In fact, the more mundane the take is, oftentimes the better it is.

You’re 39 now, and only fully committed to an entertainment career in the past few years. When did you realize you have a gift for connecting with people?

I was definitely a class clown and a social butterfly. I’d hang out with the bad kids, then I’d hang out with the good kids—and the medium kids. I didn’t grow up with many heroes who made me feel like I could be an entertainer. It wasn’t until way later on, when I had a midlife enlightenment period, that I asked myself, What do I feel like I would actually be good at? For my whole life, I’ve had imposter syndrome. But I realized, people seem to want to hang out with me, so maybe I’m good at that.

You now have a podcast, a Substack, a YouTube series, and you cowrote and co-starred in the film Or Something, which came out last year. Is the imposter syndrome still there?

Imposter syndrome went away for a little bit, and then something new filled its place, which is that I really have a challenge with being constrained. I’m known for one thing, but I’d like to be known for many things.

You’re from Minnesota, but you’re closely associated with New York City because of SubwayTakes. Are you a New Yorker now?

I’ve been here for 13 years, and I came to New York for the same reason that everyone else does: to make a name for myself. I remember thinking that I definitely wasn’t going to make it in New York and that I’d be back in the Midwest in a year. I even posted that on my Facebook: “Hey guys, I’m moving, but I’ll be back in a year.” But I found that moving here is what really unlocked everything in me, so I don’t see myself leaving anytime soon.

What’s your subway take?

I feel really bad for all of the rats, and I think that we’re treating them poorly. Everyone’s like, “Yeah, kill them all.” I’m like, “That’s so fucking sad, man.” At least go and take them to one of the islands that we’re not using. The rhetoric around it has gotten awful.

Photo Assistant: John Temones; Retouching: Jodie Herbage; Fashion Assistant: Kayla Perno.