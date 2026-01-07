There Is Only One Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson has played her fair share of unforgettable women—Penny Lane, Andie Anderson, Birdie Jay—but in Song Sung Blue, she takes on perhaps her most memorable role yet. Based on the true story of Claire and Mike Sardina, the married Neil Diamond tribute singers profiled in a 2008 documentary of the same name, Craig Brewer’s heart-wrenching film stars Hudson opposite Hugh Jackman as the couple is overwhelmed by tragic events. “I got the part because of Hugh,” Hudson says. “He saw me on the CBS morning show talking about my album Glorious, called Craig, and said, ‘It’s Kate Hudson. She should play Claire.’” To embody Sardina, Hudson gained weight, reveled in the ’80s hair and stagewear, and allowed herself to “just let myself be,” in a way her strict routine doesn’t always allow. The result is a raw, emotionally charged performance that earned the 46-year-old her third Golden Globe nomination.

Do you have a favorite Neil Diamond song?

“I Am...I Said” is my favorite Neil Diamond song. I didn't really know Neil Diamond’s work until I got the movie, and then I went into his catalog and I was like, Wow! He is so prolific. His songs all feel so joyous—even his sad songs feel hopeful. I think the movie really mirrors that.

The Sardina family withstood one tragedy after another. Were you able to meet the real Claire?

You can’t believe what these people went through. When I read the script, I remember thinking, This can’t all be true. I met Claire on set. She’s wonderful. I’m so lucky I got to play her.

You gained some weight to play Claire.

This film was fun—I didn’t have to watch what I ate. I put on 15 pounds, just to be nice and soft. It was over the holiday season, so it was perfect. I wasn’t working out much. I stayed away from skincare routines. I just let myself be and enjoyed life. Although I also enjoy life when I'm disciplined and working out too, I'm not going to lie.

Was this your first time playing a real woman?

Penny Lane [from Almost Famous] is a real person. She embodies a lot of different women that Cameron [Crowe] knew, but she is real, and I did get to meet the real Pennie Lane [Trumbull]. Oh, and the woman I played in Marshall. But I think that’s it.

Do you see a lot of Penny Lanes during Halloween?

I love Halloween. I can’t believe that 25 years later, there are still so many Penny Lanes. And 20 years later, there are still so many Andie Andersons in yellow dresses from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. I’ve seen some Livs [from Bride Wars] with blue hair too. It’s fun to see those, and it’s cool that people actually want to dress up like these characters I’ve played.

Did you save Andie’s yellow gown? And where is Penny’s iconic shearling coat?

We don’t know where the yellow dress is. We are on the hunt for it. It’s got to be somewhere. I think one of the Penny Lane coats is in a museum, and Cameron has one. And then we lost one. We don’t know where it is.

Do you have a favorite reality show?

I'm a sucker for Selling Sunset, but I'm not a die-hard reality show fan. I love watching design shows and HGTV, and my daughter loves Home Town, which is an HGTV show. We also watch The Great British Bake Off. My brother was on The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday. He won. I was actually kind of jealous. He doesn't bake. I love to bake. But I was so proud of him.

Do you believe in ghosts?

“Ghost” is a funny word. I am a little more scientific about it. I think energy exists everywhere all the time. I definitely have felt a presence, and I've seen things that I don't think were on this plane.

You live in your childhood home, right?

Yes, I grew up in this house, and then my mom sold it. Some 20 years ago, I bought it back. My kids got my old room. And you know whose house it was originally? James Whale, the director of Frankenstein in 1931. The house has all this Old Hollywood history. It has such great energy and is great for entertaining. The number of people who have been in there is extraordinary—Bette Davis, and Ronald and Nancy Reagan back in the day.

What is your sign?

Aries. We’re outgoing, adventurous, and stubborn. We love new things, and we get bored easily, but we’re also super loyal, and we tell you how it is. Every Aries will tell you we’re the best sign of the zodiac, and it’s true.

