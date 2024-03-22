Kate Middleton Reveals She’s Undergoing Chemotherapy

Amid a heap of nasty conspiracy theories and an unruly media circus, Princess Catherine, otherwise known as Kate Middleton, announced in a short video released on March 22 that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Kensington Palace first announced that the Princess had abdominal surgery in January and would not return to public duty until at least Easter, though offered little other information at the time. Middleton has now revealed that testing during her care revealed her condition was cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” the princess said. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Middleton explained that she had taken time both to recover from her surgery in order to begin her chemotherapy and to properly explain the situation to her three children.

“As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits,” she said. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”

Though polls revealed that the vast majority of U.K. citizens were not all that alarmed by the princess’s retreat from the public eye, corners of the Internet—especially on Elon Musk’s X and on TikTok—spread increasingly wild conspiracy theories. The rumors ranged from the princess getting cosmetic surgery done to her being replaced by a body double in some sort of scheme that would allow Prince William to marry an alleged mistress. Although most media outlets didn’t engage in the conspiracy theories directly, the revelation that a photo the princess posted on Instagram for Mother’s Day had been digitally altered elevated speculation to the mainstream news.

Middleton asked for privacy and understanding as she undergoes treatment, and explained that, understandably, she will remain off duty until she fully recovers.

Middleton is not the only royal facing cancer. King Charles is also undergoing treatment after cancer was detected in February. In a public appearance yesterday, Queen Camilla assured the public that “he’s doing very well.” The king continues to fulfill some of his duties from home, but his full return to the public has yet to be announced.