Kate Middleton has acquired several new titles recently, including her new role as the Princess of Wales. Now that King Charles III is King-to-be-coronated, he has additionally named Kate the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. That title once belonged to Prince William, first gifted to him by Queen Elizabeth II in 2011, making him an honorary Colonel of the Guards. That came two months before he and Kate tied the knot, so he wore the red Irish Guards officer uniform to their wedding at Westminster Abbey.

If the title is dictating fashion, it must be important.

Along with her husband, the Princess of Wales has shown up for the guards every St. Patrick’s Day, so she has some experience supporting the troops. There’s no hard feelings over her new title, because William received his own shiny new moniker from his dad: Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

The King is going wild with these fancy labels and is handing them out to everyone. Camilla, Queen Consort, is now also the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. This post has remained open since Queen Elizabeth took that honor away from Prince Andrew in January of this year after he was sued for sexual assault.

Charles’ official coronation is not until May of 2023, so there are probably yet more reveals to come as he spreads his royal wings. He has already planned his first Trooping the Colour, for June of 2023, a ceremony that honors the monarch’s birthday. His actual birthday is in November, so it’s more like they’re honoring his half-birthday. It’s good being the king.