Kate Middleton and Prince William spent some quality time with Charlotte on Wednesday during a trip to Northern Ireland. No, they didn’t bring their six-year-old daughter along with them, Middleton had the pleasure of meeting a tarantula named Charlotte, and she seemed to thoroughly enjoy her new fuzzy friend. The royal couple engaged with the spider, as well as a snake, during their first post-pandemic trip together—a jaunt to Derry-Londonderry where they met with locals and students at the Ulster University Magee Campus.

The pair seemed to have a busy day, first playing with the exotic creatures before enjoying some beer and lunch with students. They then visited nursing students at the school and toured the facilities there as they heard about what it was like to study and work on the frontlines during the pandemic.

The visit comes just a day after Middleton and William hit the red carpet for the long-awaited premiere of the upcoming Bond film, No Time to Die. Along with Camilla Parker-Bowles and Prince Charles, the couple met the cast of the film, as well as Billie Eilish who cowrote and performs the movie’s theme song.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images