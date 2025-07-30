“A pop singer and a former Prime Minister walk into a bar” sounds like the setup for a bad joke. But, apparently, it’s just another Tuesday in Montreal. According to reports, singer and astronaut Katy Perry and Canada’s former PM Justin Trudeau are smitten—and are “bonding over their shared interests about making the world a better place,” per insiders.

The incident occurred on July 29 after TMZ obtained photos of the pair at the fine dining establishment, Le Violon. Reports hinted at something platonic at first—Perry, 40, is currently on the road for her “Lifetimes Tour” and is making stops throughout Canada. And given her recent friendship with Lauren Sánchez-Bezos and her husband Jeff, what’s another friendship with a global power player in the grand scheme of things?

But Perry, who split from her partner of nine years, Orlando Bloom, in early July, and Trudeau, 53, are reportedly dating. The politician, who resigned from office in January 2025, announced his divorce from his wife Sophie Trudeau in 2023.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After the photos of the pair’s dinner circulated, TMZ released another sighting of the two out for a romantic stroll around Montreal’s Mount Royal Park. Trudeau and Perry, who wore a large raffia hat in an attempt to go unrecognized, reportedly walked around the historic city for over an hour. According to the outlet, they were joined by Perry’s dog, Nugget, but showed “no public signs of affection.”

Perry and Trudeau had been in contact before their outing in Montreal after meeting at an event a few weeks prior. A source close to the former Prime Minister claimed the pair had been waiting to meet up “for a while” and that Perry agreed “very quickly” to a dinner date with the handsome politician. The insider continued, “Justin isn’t shy about his romantic life, and he took her on a date, and he was very, very excited to do so and kept talking about it in the last few days.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Notably, celebrity relationships seem to run in the family. Trudeau’s father Xavier, also served as Canada’s Prime Minister and was also linked to numerous celebrities both in and out of office. He dated Barbara Streisand in the late '60s but broke things off just a few years before marrying Justin’s mother, Margaret. After their separation, he dated actress Margot Kidder and was briefly linked to a pre-Sex and the City Kim Cattrall.

Perry and the younger Trudeau’s unlikely relationship is still very much in the early stages—especially considering the two are navigating recent breakups. But, Trudeau in particular, appears smitten for a potential “Firework” moment with Perry.

“Whatever happens, happens,” a source said of Trudeau. “He is a single man, so [he] is on the market and ready to start something new with a woman after a few rough moments after splitting from his wife.”

The insider continued, “He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life.”