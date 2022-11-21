Turkey drop season is officially upon us. Just a few days ago, it was announced that tabloid darlings Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles had broken up, and now, People is reporting that Kendall Jenner and basketball player Devin Booker have also called it quits. At this point, no celebrity couples are safe. Maybe someone should maybe do a wellness check on Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers.

Jenner and Booker have been together since 2020, though they didn’t go public with their relationship until Valentine’s Day in 2021. Since then, they’ve remained fairly private, aside from the occasional Instagram post and paparazzi shot, like from when Booker joined Jenner in Italy for her sister, Kourtney’s, wedding back in May. On October 30th, Jenner posted a photo along with a red heart in honor of Booker’s birthday, but it’s unclear if they were still together at the time. The two actually ended things a month ago (which technically doesn’t make this a Thanksgiving dumping—a common occurrence among relationships, especially long distance ones).

Per usual when it comes to high profile couples, the issue was their demanding jobs. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority,” a source told People. But don’t worry because things apparently ended amicably, and the breakup was a mutual decision. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best,” another source added. Plus, they plan on staying in touch.

Booker and Jenner at the US Open in September. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

That’s especially important considering the couple has allegedly broken up before. Back in June, it was reported that Jenner split from Booker because she felt like they were “on different paths.” Of course, they reconciled after that break, and were spotted together many times in the interim, including at the US Open back in September. So, it’s definitely possible this isn’t the true end for Jenner and Booker, but at least for now, they’re going their separate ways.