Television writer Tracy McMillan’s life is rich with material that would make any series a must-watch: growing up with an incarcerated father; three marriages; going viral for her brutally honest blog post “Why You’re Not Married”(which led to her book Why You’re Not Married...Yet); and her award-winning turn as a writer on Mad Men. “I think the circumstances of her life are so fascinating,” says Kerry Washington. So much so that when McMillan contacted Washington with the idea for UnPrisoned, a comedy inspired by her personal story, the Emmy winner almost immediately agreed to both star in and produce it. The series, now streaming on Hulu, follows Paige Alexander (Washington), a relationship therapist with a teenage son whose father (Delroy Lindo) was recently released from prison—and moves in with Paige and her kid. Washington, who recently reunited with her Scandal costars in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike, is currently gearing up for the debut of her new memoir, Thicker Than Water. The book, which was four years in the making, will be released September 26.

How did UnPrisoned come into your life?

Tracy McMillan, who’s an incredible life coach, writer, and human being, called me and said that she was going to write a show inspired by the crazy, beautiful circumstances of her life. When I read it, I fell in love with the material immediately. I was really excited to play Paige and really excited to call Delroy Lindo, because I felt like he was the only actor on the planet who was right for this role. When he said yes, I felt like, we have a show.

Did you have a favorite TV show as a kid?

I loved watching television with my mom. We watched a combination of shows that my friends were watching, like 90210, and shows that her friends were watching, like China Beach and Moonlighting. It was a great way for us to talk to each other about what was going on in our lives without having to always be so direct about it. We could talk about the teenagers on 90210, or the women on China Beach. I have really rich memories of being up late with my mom, watching prime-time dramas with her.

Did you have a crush on anybody on TV back then?

I had a huge crush on Dylan from 90210. And I remember my mom having huge crushes on Blair Underwood and Jimmy Smits from L.A. Law. I loved all these shows that I was way too young to be watching, but when I think about the work I’m drawn to now, it’s work that is filled with all those rich, complex, grown-up characters.

Characters with a lot of flirtation and sexual tension.

I wonder if we have my mother to credit for the fiery chemistry between Fitz and Olivia.

Well, I think we have you to credit for it. You got to sleep with the president, so...

On TV. Only on TV did I sleep with the president.

There were probably people who thought you were sleeping with the president in real life.

There were, actually. Some of the tabloids had started rumors that there was real tension going on with me in the White House, but that wasn’t true at all.

Was there ever a moment during your career when you thought, I’m done with Hollywood?

I have spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor. I am always quitting this business, and then right when I decide that I’m done is when something extraordinary comes across my desk. I was really, really done with this business right before I read the script for Ray. I was really, really done with this business right before I read the script for The Last King of Scotland. I was entirely done with this business before reading the script for Scandal. This is what happens again and again.

Do you get starstruck?

The last time I was really starstruck was when I had the chance to work with Anthony Hopkins many, many years ago. I remember watching him do a scene, and my jaw must have been just open, gazing at his talent, because he said to me, “Oh, relax.” He was like, “You’ll get there one day. I’ve been doing this longer than you’ve been alive.” He was so generous and kind.

Do you have a go-to karaoke song?

The karaoke song I most enjoy is Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love.” But if you’re ever wondering what song you should be doing at karaoke, the best friend to have at a karaoke gathering is Serena Williams, because Serena has curated karaoke lists in her phone for different moods, for different vibes: ones that are better for choreography, ones that are... She’s a beast at karaoke, and she is always there when you need a hand on what to choose.

When did you first realize that you were successful?

I don’t know that that’s a thought I’ve ever had, actually. I have moments where I feel really lucky, moments where I can’t believe that I’m in the room that I’m in, moments where I feel kind of awed by my life, to come from where I come from and to even have the personal life I have. To have the incredible kids I have, and the amazing husband I have, and the career that I have. I have moments of feeling really awed, but I don’t feel successful—because I still feel curious and hungry and excited to continue to work and get better and do more.

