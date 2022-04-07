On Thursday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the 116th Supreme Court Justice in our country’s history, and the first Black woman to ever hold the title. Jackson received a vote of 53-47, with three Republican senators crossing the aisle and joining all 50 Democrats. The road to Jackson’s confirmation began in late February with President Joe Biden’s nomination. “She’s a history maker,” he said at the time. “An immensely qualified judge who’s going to help make our courts stronger and more reflective of our country.” She will join the bench in June following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

Throughout the Supreme Court’s 233-year history, only five other women have sat on the bench, and three other people of color, and, following the announcement of Jackson’s historic confirmation, the senate floor erupted into applause, marking the joyous day in our country’s history. The celebration has continued on the Internet, as it tends to do, where celebrities and politicians alike have shared their appreciation and excitement for Jackson.