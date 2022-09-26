There was so much drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and her film Don’t Worry Darling’s costars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh that one could be forgiven for forgetting that there were other big name actors in the movie. Though in the case of Kiki Layne, she didn’t end up being in much of it at all. Perhaps that’s why she waited until two days after its premiere to post an Instagram about the film—and we’re going to guess that Wilde wouldn’t be pleased with how she did. According to the 30-year-old actor, her character Margaret, a friend of Pugh’s character, barely made the final cut. (Even though she plays a pivotal role as the first housewife to sense that something isn’t quite right in the apparently idyllic town of Victory, California.)

On the flip side, Layne is eternally grateful to the film for another reason. Wilde cast her opposite Tony-winner Ari’el Stachel, and the pair is now deeply in love. “Meeting [Stachel] was the very best part of working on #DontWorryDarling,” Layne posted on Instagram over the weekend. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life [smile emojis].” She concluded the caption with three cheeky hashtags: #GotMyCheck, #GotMyMan, and #EverythingHappensForaReason. Stachel jumped in the comments, gushing “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now.”

On his own feed, the 31-year-old actor joined Layne in throwing a bit of shade. He reposted his first-ever TikTok, a video that finds him dancing in front of a tweet that reads “I can overlook a movie being bad, but I cannot overlook a movie being bad and making Ari’el Stachel a glorified extra. The man has a Tony!!!!! Give him more than two lines Olivia Wilde!!!!” (Stachel received the award for his performance in the musical The Band’s Visit in 2018.) If this is the type of TikTok content Stachel is going to share, you may want to hit follow.