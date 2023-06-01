Sex and the City fans have had to wait over a decade since the one-of-a-kind antics of PR maven Samantha Jones last graced the iconic series—but on Wednesday, that wait just got a lot shorter. Per Variety, Kim Cattrall will reprise her role as Jones in a short cameo for the second season of And Just Like That—the HBO Max reboot that first premiered in 2021.

Cattrall reportedly filmed the scene (which will air during the season’s finale in August) back in March on a set so secretive that, reportedly, her name was not on the call sheet. Variety is also reporting that longtime Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field styled Cattrall for her scene despite having not been involved in And Just Like That thus far.

Cattrall has been on shaky terms with the main cast, especially the series’ lead Sarah Jessica Parker and show runner Michael Patrick King. In 2016 the Canadian actress stated that she would never reprise her role as Jones, but hey, things change.

The actress filmed the scene in March (on a closed set without speaking to or seeing any of the cast) and it will be rather brief. Jones, who moved to London in And Just Like That, will have a short phone conversation with Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw.

And while the scene won’t air until August, needless to say, the announcement shocked (but mostly delighted) diehard fans of the show who grew to love Cattrall’s portrayal of Jones throughout the original six seasons. On Twitter, users have been applauding Cattrall’s dedication to the series, speculating about her (likely high) salary, and predicting what the phone call between Jones and Bradshaw will look like.