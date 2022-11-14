Kim Gordon and Lisa Love Make Their Joint Literary Debut
The musician and veteran magazine editor teamed up for Humanity.
Kim Gordon and Lisa Love may have started out as neighbors and gym buddies, but they’re now officially creative collaborators. The former Sonic Youth frontwoman and former West Coast editor of Vogue have joined creative forces as guest editors for issue No. 15 of Humanity magazine, a limited-edition publication put out by the folks behind Citizens of Humanity. Love and Gordon—who, coincidentally, live on the same street in Los Angeles; they walk their dogs together in an area called “the Knoll” and Gordon has referred to Love as “the queen of the neighborhood”—were given carte blanche for the project, which called for them to dream up their own take on a periodical with a limited run. The result: a deconstructed book separated into two distinct sides of separate photo prints (one for Gordon, one for Love), featuring original photography, poems written by Love, and text-based artworks made by Gordon that can be rearranged to spark conversation. A photograph of, say, cameras and film snapped by Love, corresponds with the words “Binge Watcher,” scrawled onto a canvas dripping in black paint by Gordon. No. 15 also features intimate, black-and-white photographs of the pair hanging out at their respective homes, in coordinating looks. “We were just ourselves,” Love writes in a poem featured in the book, “wearing T-shirts and walking dogs.” Below, a look at the artworks and photography on display in No. 15—along with an inside look at the launch party hosted by Love and Gordon in Los Angeles on November 10, attended by the likes of Natasha Lyonne, Janicza Bravo, and many more.