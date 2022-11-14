Kim Gordon and Lisa Love Make Their Joint Literary Debut

Kim Gordon and Lisa Love may have started out as neighbors and gym buddies, but they’re now officially creative collaborators. The former Sonic Youth frontwoman and former West Coast editor of Vogue have joined creative forces as guest editors for issue No. 15 of Humanity magazine, a limited-edition publication put out by the folks behind Citizens of Humanity. Love and Gordon—who, coincidentally, live on the same street in Los Angeles; they walk their dogs together in an area called “the Knoll” and Gordon has referred to Love as “the queen of the neighborhood”—were given carte blanche for the project, which called for them to dream up their own take on a periodical with a limited run. The result: a deconstructed book separated into two distinct sides of separate photo prints (one for Gordon, one for Love), featuring original photography, poems written by Love, and text-based artworks made by Gordon that can be rearranged to spark conversation. A photograph of, say, cameras and film snapped by Love, corresponds with the words “Binge Watcher,” scrawled onto a canvas dripping in black paint by Gordon. No. 15 also features intimate, black-and-white photographs of the pair hanging out at their respective homes, in coordinating looks. “We were just ourselves,” Love writes in a poem featured in the book, “wearing T-shirts and walking dogs.” Below, a look at the artworks and photography on display in No. 15—along with an inside look at the launch party hosted by Love and Gordon in Los Angeles on November 10, attended by the likes of Natasha Lyonne, Janicza Bravo, and many more.

Photograph by Pamela Hanson Lisa Love photographed at home for Humanity magazine.

Photograph by Pamela Hanson Kim Gordon photographed at home for Humanity magazine.

Courtesy of Humanity Magazine A look at the collaborative artworks featured in Issue No. 15.

Courtesy of Humanity Magazine A look at the collaborative artworks featured in Issue No. 15.

Courtesy of Humanity Magazine A look at the collaborative artworks featured in Issue No. 15.

Photograph by Owen Kolasinski The works on display at the private dinner held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in honor of Gordon and Love’s project release.

Photograph by Owen Kolasinski Love poses next to the “Bad Adult” piece before dinner.

Photograph by Owen Kolasinski Gordon shows off a more literal photographic translation of her “Flower” painting featured in Issue No. 15.

Photograph by Owen Kolasinski Love and Natasha Lyonne check out Issue No. 15.

Photograph by Owen Kolasinski Kim Gordon and Spike Jonze at Chateau Marmont’s Penthouse in Los Angeles.