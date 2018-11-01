Kim Kardashian has always had a penchant for dressing up. Naturally, that eye has transferred to her annual Halloween costumes too. Over the years, the mogul has successfully pulled off costumes based on fictional characters (everyone from Mystique to Wonder Woman), makeup-heavy looks (her 2014 skeleton was bone-chilling), and actual, real-life people.

In 2018, she joined her sisters as a fleet of Victoria’s Secret Angels and has often went with two or more looks looks in one year—like in 2017, when she wore three in one weekend. The only Kardashian family member to rival that cavalcade of looks might be Kylie Jenner, whose Christina Aguilera costume remains a seminal moment in Kardashian Halloween history. As we wait to see what she pulls off this year, a look back at Kim Kardashian’s best Halloween looks, from the classic to the ultra-creative.

2022 @kimkardashian Kardashian went all blue in 2022 as Mystique from Marvel’s X-Men films.

2021 @kimkardashian Kardashian went as a "cowbot" in 2021 with a custom look from Mugler.

2020 @kimkardashian The whole family dressed up as multi-colored insects in 2020.

2020 @kimkardashian Kardashian paid tribute to the Tiger King mania in 2020 as she dressed as Carole Baskin in a leopard top and floral headband.

2019 @kimkardashian The entire Kardashian-West family went as an equally famous bunch, the Flinstones, in 2019.

2019 @kimkardashian For another family moment, the Kardashian-Wests posed as futuristic worms in 2019.

2019 @kimkardashian The reality star recreated Legally Blonde leading lady Elle Woods’ iconic look, and Harvard Law application, for her third costume in 2019.

2018 @kimkardashian With her pal Cheban, Kardashian dressed as Pamela Anderson circa 1999 for her 2018 look.

2018 @kimkardashian In 2018, Kardashian joined the fleet of her sisters dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels.

2017 @kimkardashian Kardashian dressed as the pop star Selena in 2017.

2017 Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kardashian and her friend, Jonathan Cheban, dressed as Sonny and Cher for the Casamigos Halloween Party in 2017.

2017 @kimkardashian Clearly, Kardashian was in a duos mood back in 2017. Here, she went with Kourtney as Michael Jackson and Madonna at the 1991 Academy Awards.

2016 @kimkardashian With North as her mini me, the reality star went as Princess Jasmine in 2016.

2015 @kimkardashian When you have as many memorable looks as Kardashian does, it’s quite easy to pull one out of the vault for a last minute costume. Here, she went with her iconic floral 2013 Met Gala moment for her 2015 look.

2014 @kimkardashian In 2014, Kardashian spiced up this go-to Halloween skeleton look with dramatic face paint.

2014 @kimkardashian The bob certainly gave away Kardashian’s 2014 Anna Wintour costume. In a black kimono, her daughter North was Vogue's former editor-at-large André Leon Talley. Kardashian’s friend and her son completed the quartet as Karl Lagerfeld and Grace Coddington.

2012 John Parra/WireImage/Getty Images During her Miami era, Kardashian posed in a Catwoman and Batman couples look with her then-boyfriend, Kanye West.

2012 Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic/Getty Images In a shell bra and fishtail skirt, Kardashian posed as a mermaid at the Midori Green Halloween Party in New York City.

2011 Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kardashian dressed as Poison Ivy for a 2011 costume party in New York City.

2010 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Kim showed up to the Queen of Halloween’s (Heidi Klum) annual bash as a sexy little red riding hood.

2010 @kimkardashian The reality star turned up the heat even more in 2010 with a cut-out leopard costume.

2008 Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images Next to mom Kris, who went as General “Perversion,” Kim debuted this Super Woman look in 2008.

2008 Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images Back when she was known as Kimberly, the reality star went as a ’20s flapper to a 2008 party in Los Angeles.