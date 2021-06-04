The general public has been under the assumption that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is heading to divorce for most of 2021. But the soon-to-be-former power couple has yet to publicly acknowledge the matter—until now. It was widely assumed that the subject wouldn’t be broached until it made its way into the storyline of the final season of the family’s long-running Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and, it appears, it finally has.

In a clip from last night’s episode, after Kim explodes over cookies left in the kitchen of a vacation rental, Khloé acknowledges that Kim has been going through a lot with her relationship “privately behind camera.” Kim then tells her sister that “now it’s all calm,” but apparently the couple had just had a big fight. Cut to black-and-white footage of Kim crying.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming,” she says in the clip. “I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a fucking failure. It’s my third fucking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

The final episode of the entire KUWTK run airs next week, and while the official description claims “Kim updates the family on her future,” there’s no telling how much more insight we’ll get into the Kardashian-West marriage. The Kardashians, of course, will move their reality empire to Hulu after the end of their E! show, though it remains unclear exactly what type of programming we can expect.