Kirsten Dunst Talks Roofman & the Spider-Man Scene Her Kids Play on Repeat

Over more than three decades in Hollywood, Kirsten Dunst has been fortunate enough to work with a remarkable roster of filmmakers: Sofia Coppola (Marie Antoinette), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Lars von Trier (Melancholia), Alex Garland (Civil War)—the list goes on. For her latest project, Roofman, she teamed up with Blue Valentine director Derek Cianfrance to take on a true-crime tale centered on a charming fugitive, played by Channing Tatum, who hides out in a Toys “R” Us store. Dunst portrays the real-life woman who falls in love with him, but ultimately must turn him in. “It’s a very emotional movie,” the 43-year-old says. “The last scene Chan and I shot was in a room where families meet when someone’s in prison. You could feel the energy in the room—it felt very real.” For W’s Best Performances Issue, Dunst discusses her approach to the role, the Spider-Man scene her kids can’t get enough of, and the reality show she and her husband, Jesse Plemons, unwind with at home.

How did Roofman come into your life?

The director, Derek Cianfrance, gave me a little ringy-dingy and said, “Will you play this part?” And the answer was yes, immediately. I’m a director-driven gal, for sure. That’s my whole experience. I’m a part of their vision. It's all in their hands.

Roofman is based on a true story. Did you meet the woman you play?

Yes. I met Leigh Wainscott on the set on a very intense day, working on a scene that actually got cut out. It was me being interviewed by the actual cops who interviewed her. So she was watching me do the scene, which was very surreal for her, but it seemed like it really moved her in a good way.

Was it hard to have her there?

I actually didn't know she was there right away, and then they told me. But things don't really bother me anymore. Nowadays, not much ruffles my feathers. We’re on this Earth all together one time, and the small stuff doesn’t really matter to me anymore.

Dunst wears a Chanel top, necklace, and shoes.

Would you like to direct?

I would like to direct one day, but I think it'll be so all-encompassing. I have two very young children, so I don't feel great about doing that.

Have they watched any of your movies?

They've watched Spider-Man. Some of it. But my kid just likes the wrestling part.

Not the famous kiss in the rain?

He didn't even see the kiss. He didn't get to that part. It's just the wrestling scene over and over again. And then they loved Jumanji. That was a hit. Small Soldiers was viewed once, and not all the way through. Kiki's Delivery Service, I need to give that a shot, but it's probably too boring for them. I'm not going to force anything down their throats.

Do you get starstruck?

Joni Mitchell! I’ve seen her a lot at a restaurant in the Valley. I was like, “I don’t even know what to say.” And then I went to her concert at the Hollywood Bowl, saw her again, but didn’t go up to her. I’m not sure why. I think it’s because I never think I’m somebody that anybody would know.

Do you believe in ghosts?

You know what? I have seen a ghost. In New Orleans, my husband was working, and we were staying in a private home, and I saw the shadow of boots walking across the light in the living room. We were the only ones in the house at the time. We looked everywhere, and no one was there. And yet, it clearly looked like footsteps. But this was in New Orleans. Ghosts are bound to be there.

Do you have any fashion regrets from when you were first starting out?

I didn't love those butterfly clip things, but I definitely wore them. It was age-appropriate at the time. At least I was myself and was rocking what someone my age would rock. I'm not going to be embarrassed about what I wore, even though I don't like it now. It's being mean to your little self.

Do you have a favorite reality show?

Below Deck. It could be any season—on the show, they do the same things over and over again. I like the dynamics of living in close quarters, and they are all working really hard. I’m fascinated by that show. It's also the one that my husband will watch with me. You’ve got to pick one that is acceptable as a couple.

Are you more like a cat or a dog?

I’m definitely more like a cat. I like a lot of alone time. I’m very loving when I’m loving, but I also like to be alone. I’m very self-sufficient. Don't need anybody helping me with things or cleaning up my poop in the yard.

