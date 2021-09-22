Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox have been bringing back PDA in a big way, whether you like it or not. They’ve been flaunting their rocker relationships in tandem, making out with their boyfriends—Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly—in the bathroom at the MTV Video Music Awards (is that really sanitary?) and subsequently posting pics of it on Instagram. And when their lips aren’t locked in with their men, they have been asking fans to “get extra loud” for their “future baby daddies” on national television.

But lately, it seems like that attention has moved from the men to each other. Megan and Kourt have been getting flirty on Instagram, and hyping each other up in comments, as modern friendships do and now, they’ve ditched the guys all together to star in the latest ad campaign for Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear and intimates brand, Skims.

In a series of photos, Megan and Kourtney model pieces from Skims’ new cotton line. The shoot has a simple, yet romantic vibe, as the two women pose with roses, feed each other cherries, and sensually share an apple. At one point, they lose their tops altogether (oops).

Always one to take advantage of a publicity moment, it’s not too surprising Kim tapped her sister and Megan to tout the new Skims line. Thanks to the pair’s PDA-heavy relationships, the two have been in the news almost constantly, and these new photos will undoubtedly add to that cycle.