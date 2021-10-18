If you’ve had enough of the tongue-heavy PDA popular among celebrity couples over the past few months, I have some bad news for you: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged, which means their love is now “forever” according to Kourtney’s Instagram caption. The tonguing is not going anywhere.

On Sunday night, Travis popped the question in Montecito, California, after he led Kourtney onto the beach and into a giant heart made of red roses and candles. The moment seemed capital-R romantic, and you’ve probably already seen it a thousand times across social media platforms, along with the engagement dinner that came afterward.

Naturally, Kourtney said yes—and onto her finger slid a large oval-cut diamond. At dinner, the dining table was covered in even more roses, and the menu featured plant-based caccio e pepe. In classic Kardashian fashion, the event was caught from all angles, as the famous fam and their guests shared shots on Instagram Stories. But as more photos came in, the guest list grew increasingly puzzling. Thus, an investigation began: Leaving no stone unturned or Instagram Story unwatched, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of who attended last night’s celebration and who seemingly got the shaft.

Kourtney and Travis

Let’s start with the obvious. Kourtney and Travis were, of course, present at their engagement dinner, sitting at the head of the table together, making out for all the cameras. The ring was on display, and something tells me the plant-based caccio e pepe sat cold on both of the newly engaged couples’ plates. They never separated long enough to come up for air, much less take a bite.

Kim, Kendall, Kylie, Khloé

All four of Kourtney’s sisters were there to celebrate her big day, with Kim revealing her presence at the dinner with a slow-motion video of her sis making out with Travis (were you even at the engagement dinner if you didn’t share a Kravis make-out vid?). While the girls were there in full force, there’s no evidence that any of their boyfriends attended the event, though it’s possible they just didn’t feel the need to blast it on social media.

Kris Jenner

Mother hen sat at the opposite end of the engaged couple (best seat in the house from a make-out vantage point perspective), no doubt thinking about how well this engagement story will play in the family’s new Hulu show (more on that in a minute).

Alabama Barker, Landon Barker, and Atiana De La Hoya

While Kourtney’s kids seemed to be missing from the dinner (it may have been past their bedtimes), Travis’ two children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, as well as his former step-daughter, Atiana, were in attendance. All three have been extremely welcoming of Kourtney since she and Travis first started dating in the beginning of this year. Like the Kardashian contingent, the kids also shared shots from the dinner on social media, with Landon even posting a video on TikTok.

Carl Dawson

Now, here come the more confusing additions to the dinner’s invite list. It seems that Travis’s 18-year-old son brought a friend to this intimate family affair: Carl Dawson, who also shared photos and videos from dinner. He appeared to be seated just one chair away from Kourtney. No word on how he got such prime placement.

Simon Huck

The Kardashians know more than anyone that every big moment is an opportunity for publicity, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that the family’s publicist, Simon Huck, was at dinner. It’s unclear whether Simon was there for work purposes or as a friend of the family, but those lines are always brilliantly blurred when it comes to the Kardashians.

The Hulu Show’s Camera Crew

If you thought Kourtney and Travis were the guests of honor at this dinner, you’re sorely mistaken. The VIPs were, without a doubt, the camera crew that surrounded the table, capturing the whole event for the Kardashian’s upcoming Hulu show. So, just in case you weren’t already completely overwhelmed by all of the content coming out of the Kardashian social media machine last night, you can look forward to even more when the show finally airs, most likely many months from now.