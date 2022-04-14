While at this point, it seems unlikely we’ll be getting a new David Lynch film at the Cannes Film Festival, we may be too distracted by the new David Cronenberg project to even notice. Cronenberg has returned to the director’s chair for his first release in eight years, the gory horror flick, Crimes Against the Future, which will premiere at Cannes next month. The movie will also mark the director’s fourth collaboration with Viggo Mortensen as well as his first with co-stars Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux.

On Thursday, Neon, who will be distributing the film, released a teaser for the movie, a one-minute clip we don’t recommend watching alone or in the dark. The trailer features some pretty graphic shots, all of which remain fairly unexplained. Neon shared a synopsis for the film, which does little to contextualize the misplaced ears and sewn up mouths seen in the trailer.

“As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations,” the synopsis reads. “With his partner Caprice (Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed…Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

According to Indie Wire, the film is not a remake of Cronenberg’s hour-long 1970 indie of the same name. It’s unclear though, if the two stories exist in the same universe, as they share an eery post-futurism plot that partly centers around organs, oddly enough.

Following its premiere at Cannes, Crimes Against the Future will be released in the U.S. in June.