Oh, we’re so back. Just take a look at the trailer for Kristen Stewart’s upcoming film, Love Lies Bleeding, a stylish romantic thriller from A24. The film is from director Rose Glass (who won Best Debut Director at the British Independent Film Awards for her 2019 feature, Saint Maud), and stars Stewart, Katy M. O’Brian (Ant-Man, The Mandalorian) and Ed Harris.

Per a synopsis: “reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart) falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.”

In the trailer for the film (below), Stewart’s Lou is working at a gym (and sporting, as many characters in this film do, a mullet) when she lays eyes on O’Brian’s absolutely ripped Jackie. The pair begin a romance, but Lou’s father (an extremely menacing Harris) and his underworld dealings soon get in the way of their budding love. The FBI gets involved, and soon the pair are on the run. Dead bodies pile up, guns are shot, and chaos ensues.

Love Lies Bleeding will debut at Sundance Film Festival in January (where Stewart will be honored with the Visionary Award at the festival’s opening night gala) before being released sometime in spring of 2024. It also stars Dave Franco, Jena Malone and Anna Baryshnikov.

Most recently, Stewart starred in David Cronenberg’s 2022 body horror film Crimes of the Future opposite Viggo Mortensen, and as Princess Diana in 2021’s Spencer. Love Lies Bleeding isn’t the only project she has lined up for 2024; she’ll also star in Love Me, a post-apocalyptic romantic drama with Steven Yeun, and Sacramento, a road trip comedy with Michael Angarano, Michael Cera and Maya Erskine.

Watch the trailer for Love Lies Bleeding below: