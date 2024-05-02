Kristen Stewart is returning to her vampiric roots. The Twilight star and Oscar Isaac will soon star in Flesh of the Gods, a film about a vampire couple set in Los Angeles in the “glittering ’80s.”

The project comes from Italian-Canadian filmmaker Panos Cosmatos, best known for trippy projects like 2018’s Mandy, a wild horror flick starring Nicolas Cage. Flesh of the Gods sounds like it will be equally visceral. Written by Andrew Kevin Walker (known for the Brad Pitt starring, ’90s classic Se7en), the film will be produced by Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay.

Per producers, Flesh of the Gods follows married couple Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart), who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into the city’s electric nighttime realm. When they cross paths with a mysterious and enigmatic figure known as Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, the pair are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence. Undoubtedly, it’s bound to draw comparison to the divisive David Bowie-starring cult classic The Hunger.

“Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare,” Cosmatos said in a statement. “Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.”

McKay added, “This director, this writer, these incredible actors, vampires, choice ’80s punk, style and attitude for miles… that’s the film we’re bringing you today. We think it’s wildly commercial and wildly artful. Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music and film. Can you tell how excited I am?”

Stewart has had a busy year, starting with being honored with the Visionary Award at Sundance, where two of her films, Love Me with Steven Yeun and ’80s lesbian revenge thriller Love Lies Bleeding, premiered.

In addition to Isaac’s 2021 blockbuster run of Dune and Scenes From a Marriage (and starring as the lead in Marvel’s 2022 Moon Knight series), he’s been focusing on work behind the scenes, launching a production company with his wife that’s also behind the film.

Flesh of the Gods is set to begin filming later this year.