The first major movie trailer of the new year coincides with one of 2025’s most pressing topics: the advancement of AI and the end of humanity. It also happens to be a sentimental romance. The film, Love Me, stars Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun as two robots—specifically, a buoy stranded in the ocean (Stewart) and a satellite orbiting Earth (Yeun), who connect online and fall in love.

Set “in the not-too-distant future, after the end of humanity” (great!), the story spans “billions of years” as Stewart and Yeun’s AIs use the vast trove of information and, specifically, YouTube lifestyle content to emulate what they think two humans would be like. Those humans then fall in love.

“We wanted to make a movie that would make you feel big and small at the same time,” married directors Sam and Andy Zuchero told People. “It’s the story of two completely new beings—the AI in two machines—who evolve into virtual avatars and then into flesh and blood humans."

A breakout at Sundance last year, Love Me is the Zuchero’s first feature, and uses a mix of animation, live action, animatronics, and game engine software to tell the “longest-spanning love story ever told,” a logline reads.

Love Me hits theaters January 31. Watch the trailer below: