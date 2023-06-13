Sex and the City fans truly did not know what they had until it was gone. And while Kim Cattrall may be making an appearance in the upcoming season of And Just Like That... (albeit a short cameo in the finale episode), things will just never be the same.

In an interview with The Telegraph last week, Kristin Davis (who plays the preppy Charlotte York) revealed that she has given up on mending things between her castmates. “You have to respect people’s wishes,” the actress said. “I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody.”

Davis is indirectly mentioning the yearslong feud between the series’ costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. “I do understand fans’ feelings—that they’re upset,” Davis explained. “I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power.”

According to reports, issues between the two actresses came about when a third SATC movie was in the works. Cattrall (allegedly) would not sign on to the film due to both contractual demands and concerns about the direction of her character. However, Cattrall remained adamant that she was never interested in the project. The nail in the coffin came when (rather unsurprisingly) Cattrall did not reprise her role for the first season of the series’ reboot, And Just Like That...

Parker, however, claims that there is no feud between her and Cattrall. “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’—a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’ ” she told The Hollywood Reporter last June. “I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with—ever. There is not a ‘fight’ going on.”

Cattrall’s portrayal of the witty PR maven Samantha Jones was central to the plot of SATC—her sex-positive ways and candid humor making her a fan favorite. While the first season of And Just Like That... tried to fill her stilettos with new characters, it simply did not feel the same.

At the beginning of this month, however, Cattrall shocked the SATC universe when she announced that she would be returning for the second season of And Just Like That..., which premieres on June 22. Per Variety, the actress filmed her scene in March on an extremely closed set (where she did not see any of her former castmates or showrunner Michael Patrick King).

Her appearance will come on the finale episode in the form of a phone call between Samantha and Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw. “Happy Pride,” the actress captioned an Instagram post announcing her upcoming appearance. Happy Pride, indeed.