How Kwame Brathwaite Visually Spread the Message “Black Is Beautiful”

If you’ve ever heard the phrase “Black is beautiful,” well, that may have something to do with Kwame Brathwaite. The Brooklyn-born photojournalist is, of course, hardly the first to string those words together. But he played a key role in transforming the message into a movement in the 1960s, when he was at the peak of leading the African Jazz-Art Society & Studios (AJASS), the artist collective he cofounded with his brother Elombe Brath, and showcasing Black beauty in his black-and-white photographs.

The former is a more typical example of activism: With the help of Brathwaite, a sector of AJASSA members known as the Grandassa Models successfully challenged conventional notions of beauty and helped normalize natural hair. But his photojournalism—a medium to which he became devoted after seeing the horrific photos of Emmett Till Jet magazine published in 1955—was arguably just as impactful. In fact, the New York Historical Society has proclaimed his practice “an agent of social change.” It’s an apt description, as made clear by the institution’s exhibition showcasing 40 black-and-white portraits and scenes of Harlem as Brathwaite knew it. Ahead of its August 19 opening, take a look inside, here.

Courtesy of the artist and Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles Like the rest of Brathwaite’s photos, this portrait was among only 12 that his camera allowed him to take at a time. Kwame Brathwaite, Man smoking in a ballroom, Harlem, ca. 1962.

Courtesy of the artist and Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles That same year, AJASS mounted an event that Brathwaite, Brath, and co. titled Naturally ’62: The Original African Coiffure and Fashion Extravaganza Designed to Restore Our Racial Pride and Standards. The community-focused celebration drove down AJASS’s mission and established it as a force. Kwame Brathwaite, Grandassa Model on stage, Apollo Theater, Harlem, ca. 1968.

Courtesy of the artist and Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles A major way in which AJASSA spread its “Black Is Beautiful” message was through the Grandassa Models, who showcased their natural hair and embodied Black beauty in regular photo shoots and annual Harlem-based fashion shows. Kwame Brathwaite, Photo shoot at a public school for one of the AJASS associated modeling groups that emulated the Grandassa Models and embraced natural hairstyles, Harlem, ca. 1966.

Courtesy of the artist and Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles The goal was to issue a visual riposte not only to the omnipresent imagery of white models, but also to the lighter-skinned complexions favored by publications like Ebony. Kwame Brathwaite, Grandassa Models at the Merton Simpson Gallery, New York, ca. 1967.

Courtesy of the artist and Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles The model and designer Carolee Prince was behind many of the accessories worn by the Grandassa Models... Kwame Brathwaite, Carolee Prince wearing her own jewelry designs, African Jazz-Art Society & Studios (AJASS), Harlem, ca. 1964.

Courtesy of the artist and Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles ...Including the South African jewelry-inspired headpiece that Brathwaite’s wife, Sikolo, wore in this portrait from the late ’60s. Kwame Brathwaite, Sikolo Brathwaite wearing a headpiece designed by Carolee Prince, African Jazz-Art Society & Studios (AJASS), Harlem, ca.1968.

Courtesy of the artist and Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles Another portrait of Sikolo, this time showcasing her natural hair. Kwame Brathwaite, Sikolo Brathwaite, African Jazz-Art Society & Studios (AJASS), Harlem, ca. 1968.