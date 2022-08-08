How Kwame Brathwaite Visually Spread the Message “Black Is Beautiful”

Kwame Brathwaite, ‘Self-portrait,’ African Jazz-Art Society & Studios (AJASS), Harlem, ca. 1964. Courtesy of the artist and Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles.
If you’ve ever heard the phrase “Black is beautiful,” well, that may have something to do with Kwame Brathwaite. The Brooklyn-born photojournalist is, of course, hardly the first to string those words together. But he played a key role in transforming the message into a movement in the 1960s, when he was at the peak of leading the African Jazz-Art Society & Studios (AJASS), the artist collective he cofounded with his brother Elombe Brath, and showcasing Black beauty in his black-and-white photographs.
The former is a more typical example of activism: With the help of Brathwaite, a sector of AJASSA members known as the Grandassa Models successfully challenged conventional notions of beauty and helped normalize natural hair. But his photojournalism—a medium to which he became devoted after seeing the horrific photos of Emmett Till Jet magazine published in 1955—was arguably just as impactful. In fact, the New York Historical Society has proclaimed his practice “an agent of social change.” It’s an apt description, as made clear by the institution’s exhibition showcasing 40 black-and-white portraits and scenes of Harlem as Brathwaite knew it. Ahead of its August 19 opening, take a look inside, here.