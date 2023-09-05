After months of incognito sightings and glimpses of SUVs in each other’s driveways, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen together publicly for the first time over the weekend. On Monday, the long rumored couple made things seemingly official when they attended Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ concert in Los Angeles. And, judging by their night full of PDA, they must have taken the opening line of Beyoncé’s song “Cuff It” rather seriously: “I feel like fallin' in love (fallin' love).”

Jenner and Chalamet joined a host of A-listers for the concert (which happened to fall on Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday). The pair were mingling in the VIP section along with Zendaya, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Adele, and more stars.

In a series of videos captured by onlookers, Chalamet was caught smoking a cigarette while laughing and chatting with Jenner (Kendall also briefly popped in the frame). Judging by the actor’s sizable puffs of smoke, you can take the boy out of the Lower East Side, but not the LES out of the boy.

Jenner, who was not smoking, seemed to be in good spirits as she laughed and smiled alongside her new crush. And while Beyoncé may have called for all-silver looks from attendees, the couple did not oblige—Jenner wore an archival Maison Margiela look while Chalamet opted for a black hoodie and baseball hat.

The couple were then seen sharing a kiss with their arms wrapped around each other several times throughout the marathon concert. Clearly, Beyoncé wasn’t the only getting “Cozy.”

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked back in April when, according to People, they were "hanging out and getting to know each other." Many have assumed this is some sort of Kris Jenner orchestration, however, they’ve been spending lots of time together at their respective L.A. homes. Like many new flings though, Jenner, who recently ended things with on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott, and Chalamet seem to enjoy getting to know each other. Scott seemed to take a shot at the relationship earlier this month with his song “Meltdown” which references Chalamet’s upcoming role in Wonka.

“They run in the same circle of friends, and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship. Things are very casual.”